Running back Jones to be a game-time decision for Seahawks

Notes: S Deon Grant will play despite an injury to his left hand and wrist. He practiced all week with a soft cast that allowed him to have his fingers and thumb free and Mora said that they are looking to use a similar cast on Sunday. Grant has started 138 consecutive games after missing his entire rookie season. ... DT Red Bryant and DT Cory Redding will both be fine after dealing with minor knee injuries this week. "They're both OK to the extent that a defensive lineman is OK in this league after 10 games," Mora said. "They're OK. They are fighting through nicks just like everybody else."