Running back Jones to be a game-time decision for Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. -- Seahawks running back Julius Jones will be a game-time decision for their game against the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.
Jones missed last week with a lung contusion suffered against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 15. He did not practice at all last week and was held out of practice on Wednesday before returning to limited duty the past two practices.
Seahawks coach Jim Mora said on Wednesday that they expected him to be ready to go this week, but backtracked on Friday as he is listed questionable on the injury report.
"We're going to have to see where Julius is on Sunday," Mora said. "I believe that it's looking more and more like it's going to be a game-time decision. ... There's some things that look good, and there are just some questions we have so with two more days of rest we will have a better feel."
Jones blocked a blitzing Karlos Dansby during the first quarter of their matchup with the Cardinals and was forced to the sideline.
"It was a really good pass protection, one of my better ones of the year," Jones said. "It messed me up.
"I just kind of felt really short of breath and my arm, my whole right side went kind of dead."
Jones said that originally he thought it was his shoulder that was hurt and that he began running around on the sideline trying to loosen it up. However, every time he would breathe in or take a step it hurt.
"When I started coughing up blood, that let me know, all right, it's not my shoulder," Jones said.
Jones was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital where he stayed overnight for precautionary reasons while the team returned to Seattle. He returned to limited participation in practice on Thursday and Friday, but he will leave his availability up to the training staff.
"I'm leaving it in their hands and they know what's best. Something like this, you got to be careful with and I'm going to leave it up to them," he said.
"It gets better everyday, it's just one of those things that I'm probably going to have to end up just dealing with some of the pain that comes with it if I want to get back out there," Jones said. "Whenever it's safe for me to be back out there, I will be.
Justin Forsett would likely start if Jones cannot play. In Jones' absence, the Seahawks were held to a franchise record-low 4 yards rushing against the Minnesota Vikings last week.
"If he can go, he's going to start," Mora said. "We're not going to activate him and not start him."
Notes: S Deon Grant will play despite an injury to his left hand and wrist. He practiced all week with a soft cast that allowed him to have his fingers and thumb free and Mora said that they are looking to use a similar cast on Sunday. Grant has started 138 consecutive games after missing his entire rookie season. ... DT Red Bryant and DT Cory Redding will both be fine after dealing with minor knee injuries this week. "They're both OK to the extent that a defensive lineman is OK in this league after 10 games," Mora said. "They're OK. They are fighting through nicks just like everybody else."
