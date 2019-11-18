Running back finalists announced for All-Time Team

2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Super Bowl XXXIV Champion... 2000 NFL MVP... Three-time Offensive Player of the Year... Seven-time Pro Bowler... First player in NFL history to gain 2,000 scrimmage yards for four straight seasons (1998-2001)... Second in NFL history to eclipse 1,000-yard mark in both rushing and receiving in same season, set then-record for yards from scrimmage (2,429) in 1999... Rushed for 1,000 yards in seven of first eight seasons... Rushed for 143 yards and scored three touchdowns in rookie debut... Selected No. 2 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1994 NFL Draft... Born February 26, 1973 in New Orleans, LA.