Running back again a key question mark heading into camp

Is the defensive line ready to take it to the next level?

The Broncos invested heavily in the defensive line in last year's draft, selecting Tim Crowder, Jarvis Moss and Marcus Thomas. With some mixed results. Crowder's four sacks tied him for fifth in the league among rookies. He recorded sacks in three straight games, something no Bronco had done since 2004. Thomas made five stars at defensive tackle, while Moss had his season cut short by injury. The trio will need to be at its best -- especially against the run -- with LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Johnson and Darren McFadden in the division.