Run-heavy Raiders face Jets' strong D vs. rush

Why to watch
Viva la Heidi game! New York has to travel for the first time this season, facing a wounded Oakland team that blew a big lead in Buffalo. The new-look Jets should have a chance to exploit a few things in Oakland's Nnamdi Asomugha-less secondary. Darren McFadden is making 150 yards a game look easy for Oakland, but the Jets pride themselves on stopping the run.
Inside story
The Raiders will look to blitz the A-gap with Jets star center Nick Mangold out with a high ankle sprain, and the Jets will try to find a way to get running back Shonn Greene going (2.9 yards per carry). Raiders coach Hue Jackson and Jets coach Rex Ryan spent time together on Baltimore's staff and have some insight into each other.