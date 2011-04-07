Rumblings are all talk: Bengals not dealing Palmer ... anywhere

No general manager worth his salt is going to give up anything of substance for a player taking a trade-me-or-I'll-retire stance with his current team. We're not talking about Kevin Kolb, who has far more upside as a quarterback. The Eagles aren't desperate to deal Kolb but probably will because another team is likely to make them an offer they can't refuse. We're also not talking about Donovan McNabb, whom the Redskins seem ready to let go for a couple of gift certificates to Mike Shanahan's favorite restaurant.