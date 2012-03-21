Rules on replay, injury list could change

Published: Mar 21, 2012 at 02:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - NFL owners next week will get proposals to eliminate referees from instant replay reviews and allow a player to return during the season from the injured reserve list.

The league's competition committee will propose having the booth official make all decisions on replay reviews. He also would be allowed to review all turnovers just as he now reviews all scoring plays.

The committee will propose expanding the overtime rule used in the postseason - both sides must have an offensive possession if the receiving team kicks a field goal to start the extra period - to the regular season.

And a player hurt in preseason or early in the schedule could be designated as able to return from injured reserve after six weeks and play after eight weeks rather than sit out the entire season.

