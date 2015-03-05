Rudolph: Cassel gives Bills chance to make playoffs

After wading through last season with the milquetoast Kyle Orton, Wednesday's trade for veteran Matt Cassel hardly moves the needle. One of his former teammates, though, believes Cassel has what it takes to lift the Bills to their first postseason appearance since 1999.
"He will be a locker room favorite and a guy who gives them a chance to make a playoff run," Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph wrote in a text to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner called it a "great opportunity" for Cassel, who suffered a broken foot in Week 3, paving the way for rookie Teddy Bridgewater to take over.
"I'm a big fan of Matt's," Turner said. "It's just too bad (about) the injury he had, because I think he was getting ready to have a real solid year."
On the latest Around the NFL Podcast, Gregg Rosenthal argued that Cassel is a better option than Josh McCown, Brian Hoyer or Mark Sanchez among this year's putrid collection of free-agent passers. The rest of the room disagreed, but Buffalo clearly thought more of Cassel than reuniting coach Rex Ryan with The Sanchize.
