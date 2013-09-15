Royal scores three TDs in Chargers' win over Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- Philip Rivers threw three touchdown passes to Eddie Royal, and Nick Novak kicked a 46-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to lead the San Diego Chargers past the Philadelphia Eagles 33-30 on Sunday, spoiling Chip Kelly's home debut.
Michael Vick threw for a career-best 428 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score. But a porous Eagles defense couldn't stop Rivers all day.
He finished 36 of 47 for 419 yards, and the Chargers punted only once. They fumbled twice inside Philadelphia's 10 in the first half.
The teams combined for 1,150 total yards, including 539 for San Diego.
