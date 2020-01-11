Roundup: Will Fuller (groin) likely to play vs. Chiefs

Texans safety Jahleel Addae (knee) and tight end Jordan Akins (hamstring) will not travel with the team and therefore have been ruled out for Sunday.
» Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) is officially active for today's game against the 49ers. Receiver Stefon Diggs, who battled the flu this week, is also active. The Vikings' inactives are: wide receiver Alexander Hollins, safety Jayron Kearse, defensive tackle Hercules Mata'afa, defensive end Eddie Yarbrough, guard Dru Samia and offensive tackles Oli Udoh and Aviante Collins.
» San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Dee Ford (hamstring) is officially active to play against the Vikings today. Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral), who was activated off injured reserve Friday and is also officially active. The 49ers' inactives are: quarterback C.J. Beathard, running back Jeff Wilson, cornerback Dontae Johnson, tight end Daniel Helm, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, wide receiver Jordan Matthews and defensive lineman Kevin Givens.
49ers running back Raheem Mostert (calf) and linebacker Mark Nzocha (stinger) are questionable to return to the game.
» Having missed Week 17 with a playoff bye following, it's been a while since Ravens running back Mark Ingram has taken the field.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that while Ingram is expected to play through his calf injury, it's doubtful he'll be 100 percent.
In his first season with Baltimore, Ingram tallied 1,018 yards on 202 rushes with 10 touchdowns through 15 regular season games.
As the team's second-leading rusher behind MVP-candidate quarterback Lamar Jackson, Ingram has been a huge asset for the AFC North champions. Should his calf hold him up on Saturday or get re-injured, Rapoport added Gus Edwards will see an increased role. Tight end Mark Andrews, who's been dealing with an ankle injury, is also active.
The Ravens' inactives are: quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Jaleel Scott, offensive lineman Andre Smith, offensive lineman Ben Powers, cornerback Iman Marshall, cornerback Anthony Averett, safety Jordan Richards.
The Titans' inactives are: wide receiver Adam Humphries, linebacker Jayon Brown , wide receiver Rashard Davis, wide receiver Cody Hollister, offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, defensive lineman Isaiah Mack, defensive lineman Joey Ivie.
» The New York Giants have requested permission to interview Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for their defensive coordinator role, per Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo via informed sources. The expectation is it'll be granted. Graham, who was in New England with Joe Judge, was with the Giants in 2016-17 as defensive line coach.