Roundup: Washington activates LB Reuben Foster from PUP list

A little more than a year removed from a devastating preseason injury, Reuben Foster is on track to make his debut in Washington.
The Washington Football Team activated the middle linebacker from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday, NFL Netowrk's Mike Garafolo reports. The team would soon confirm the roster move.
Garafolo added that Foster is on track to play Week 1 after recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in OTAs last May.
Foster, 26, hasn't played a down in the NFL since Week 6 of the 2018 season after misdemeanor domestic battery charges led to a mid-season release by the San Francisco 49ers. Washington claimed Foster just days later amid an NFL investigation on the incident, which ultimately ended his season while on the Commissioner's Exempt list despite the charges eventually being dropped. Foster was given a fine by the NFL and received no suspension ahead of the 2019 season.
Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Sunday:
- The Miami Dolphins are signing wide receiver Chester Rogers to a one-year contract, his agent Drew Rosenhaus tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The signing comes after Dolphins receivers Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson announced their decision to opt out of the 2020 season.
- The Detroit Lions announced they have waived guard Josh Garnett, defensive back Michael Jackson, linebacker Christian Sam, defensive end Jonathan Wynn, and wide receivers Travis Fulgham and Chris Lacy.
- Buffalo Bills WR Duke Williams has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. In a corresponding move, cornerback Akeem King was released.
- The Atlanta Falcons announced the signing of safety J.J. Wilcox. The seven-year veteran was signed by the team ahead of the 2019 season but spent the entire year on injured reserve. Wilcox played his college ball at Georgia Southern and is a native of Cairo, Ga.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also announced the signing of WR Jaydon Mickens, who appeared in one game for the Bucs in 2019.