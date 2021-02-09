Vikings sign veteran kicker Greg Joseph

The Minnesota Vikings added another kicker.
The Vikes are signing Greg Joseph, who spent most of the 2020 season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad, per the kicker's agent, Brett Tessler.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Vikings guaranteed a portion of Joseph's base salary.
With the Vikings currently above the projected salary cap, per Over The Cap, the Vikes guaranteeing a portion of Joseph's salary could put Dan Bailey's future in Minnesota in a precarious spot. The 33-year-old Bailey, who went 15-of-22 on FGs in 2020, has $1.8 million of his $2.7 base salary guaranteed on March 19, per Rapoport.
Joseph's arrival could be the first step in Minnesota shedding Bailey's contract.
As part of the Bucs practice squad, Joseph was often a protected player by Tampa to keep around in case a COVID-19 issue arose in the kicker room.
The 26-year-old Joseph played 14 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2018, going 17-of-20 on field goals with a long of 51, and made 25 of 29 extra points. He didn't kick an FG in two regular-season games in 2019 with Tennessee but hit his lone postseason field goal attempt from 30 yards. Joseph when 18 of 18 on PATs in five games with the Titans, including playoffs.
Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Tuesday:
- The Los Angeles Chargers are hiring Anthony Lomando as their new director of sports performance, Rapoport reported. Rapoport added it's a key hire for any new head coach as Bolts head coach Brandon Staley assembles his staff, which will now include Lomando, who spent the past nine seasons with the Broncos.
- The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday multiple coaching staff hirings, including Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae as assistant offensive line coach. Also hired were Scott Milanovich as quarterbacks coach, Joe Hastings as assistant special teams coach, Scottie Montgomery as running backs coach, James Rowe as cornerbacks coach and Press Taylor as senior offensive assistant. Additionally, Klayton Adams was named tight ends coach, Parks Frazier will be assistant quarterbacks coach, Doug McKenney is applied sports science/conditioning and David Overstreet II has been named assistant defensive backs coach.
- The Detroit Lions' coaching staff featuring notable former NFL players is adding another as former longtime Pittsburgh Steelers player Antwaan Randle El, who just finished coaching receivers with the Buccaneers, is joining Dan Campbell's staff.
- New York Giants backup quarterback Alex Tanney is retiring after nine NFL seasons, the team announced Tuesday. Tanney played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and Giants, acting as the backup to Eli Manning and Daniel Jones most recently. He threw only 15 passes -- which came in just two games -- in his career. The 33-year-old had re-signed with the Giants on Jan. 4.
- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday they have signed free agent offensive lineman Lester Cotton.