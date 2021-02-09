Around the NFL

Vikings sign veteran kicker Greg Joseph

Published: Feb 09, 2021 at 03:25 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Minnesota Vikings added another kicker.

The Vikes are signing Greg Joseph, who spent most of the 2020 season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad, per the kicker's agent, Brett Tessler.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Vikings guaranteed a portion of Joseph's base salary.

With the Vikings currently above the projected salary cap, per Over The Cap, the Vikes guaranteeing a portion of Joseph's salary could put Dan Bailey﻿'s future in Minnesota in a precarious spot. The 33-year-old Bailey, who went 15-of-22 on FGs in 2020, has $1.8 million of his $2.7 base salary guaranteed on March 19, per Rapoport.

Joseph's arrival could be the first step in Minnesota shedding Bailey's contract.

As part of the Bucs practice squad, Joseph was often a protected player by Tampa to keep around in case a COVID-19 issue arose in the kicker room.

The 26-year-old Joseph played 14 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2018, going 17-of-20 on field goals with a long of 51, and made 25 of 29 extra points. He didn't kick an FG in two regular-season games in 2019 with Tennessee but hit his lone postseason field goal attempt from 30 yards. Joseph when 18 of 18 on PATs in five games with the Titans, including playoffs.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Tuesday:

  • The Los Angeles Chargers are hiring Anthony Lomando as their new director of sports performance, Rapoport reported. Rapoport added it's a key hire for any new head coach as Bolts head coach Brandon Staley assembles his staff, which will now include Lomando, who spent the past nine seasons with the Broncos.
  • The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday multiple coaching staff hirings, including Hall of Famer ﻿Kevin Mawae﻿ as assistant offensive line coach. Also hired were Scott Milanovich as quarterbacks coach, Joe Hastings as assistant special teams coach, Scottie Montgomery as running backs coach, James Rowe as cornerbacks coach and Press Taylor as senior offensive assistant. Additionally, Klayton Adams was named tight ends coach, Parks Frazier will be assistant quarterbacks coach, Doug McKenney is applied sports science/conditioning and David Overstreet II has been named assistant defensive backs coach.
  • The Detroit Lions' coaching staff featuring notable former NFL players is adding another as former longtime Pittsburgh Steelers player ﻿Antwaan Randle El﻿, who just finished coaching receivers with the Buccaneers, is joining Dan Campbell's staff.
  • New York Giants backup quarterback ﻿Alex Tanney﻿ is retiring after nine NFL seasons, the team announced Tuesday. Tanney played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and Giants, acting as the backup to ﻿Eli Manning﻿ and ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ most recently. He threw only 15 passes -- which came in just two games -- in his career. The 33-year-old had re-signed with the Giants on Jan. 4.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday they have signed free agent offensive lineman ﻿Lester Cotton﻿.

Related Content

news

Lions hiring Antwaan Randle El as receivers coach

﻿Former Steelers and Washington player and Buccaneers assistant Antwaan Randle El﻿ is joining the Lions staff as a wide receivers coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: 'I'm frustrated with getting hit too much'

Is there an issue brewing between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks? The Seattle franchise quarterback told reporters Tuesday that he's "frustrated with getting hit too much."
news

Patrick Peterson rips report of departure from Cardinals as 'dirty rumor'

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to be a free agent next month, but does that mean the veteran defender is on his way out of Arizona?
news

Los Angeles set to host first Super Bowl since 1993

In one year, Los Angeles will welcome the Super Bowl to the region for the first time in nearly three decades. Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood in February 2022.
news

Russell Wilson: 'I want to be involved" in Seahawks' personnel decisions

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson said Tuesday that he wants to be more involved in his team's personnel decisions.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to undergo toe surgery Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes would undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a torn plantar plate in his toe, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

3-time DPOY Rams DT Aaron Donald: Lombardi Trophy is 'ultimate goal'

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald won his third Defensive Player of the Year award this past weekend, but the star defender says a Super Bowl title is his "ultimate goal".
news

Darren Waller: Raiders 'don't feel like the gap is that big' with Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders finished the season with an 8-8 record but tight end Darren Waller said he feels that the team isn't that far behind their AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Richard Sherman plans to play two more years before retiring

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman is set to hit the free-agent market next month, with the five-time All-Pro saying he wants to play for a competitive team and retire in two years.
news

QB Josh Rosen signs one-year deal with 49ers

San Francisco has signed former Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen to a one-year contract, the 49ers announced Monday.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: We need to 'find ways to be more efficient' 

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters Monday -- the day after Kansas City's humbling loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV -- that he and his team need to find ways to be more efficient next season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW