Vikings sign veteran kicker Greg Joseph

The Minnesota Vikings added another kicker.

The Vikes are signing Greg Joseph, who spent most of the 2020 season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad, per the kicker's agent, Brett Tessler.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Vikings guaranteed a portion of Joseph's base salary.

With the Vikings currently above the projected salary cap, per Over The Cap, the Vikes guaranteeing a portion of Joseph's salary could put Dan Bailey﻿'s future in Minnesota in a precarious spot. The 33-year-old Bailey, who went 15-of-22 on FGs in 2020, has $1.8 million of his $2.7 base salary guaranteed on March 19, per Rapoport.

Joseph's arrival could be the first step in Minnesota shedding Bailey's contract.

As part of the Bucs practice squad, Joseph was often a protected player by Tampa to keep around in case a COVID-19 issue arose in the kicker room.

The 26-year-old Joseph played 14 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2018, going 17-of-20 on field goals with a long of 51, and made 25 of 29 extra points. He didn't kick an FG in two regular-season games in 2019 with Tennessee but hit his lone postseason field goal attempt from 30 yards. Joseph when 18 of 18 on PATs in five games with the Titans, including playoffs.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Tuesday: