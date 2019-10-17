 Skip to main content
Roundup: Tyron Smith, La'el Collins back at practice

Published: Oct 17, 2019 at 06:28 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys got both starting offensive tackles back at practice Thursday.

Tyron Smith (ankle) and La'el Collins (knee) were at practice today after missing Wednesday's session, per NFL Network's Jane Slater. The were officially listed as limited.

Both tackles missed Sunday's loss in New York. Smith has missed the Cowboys last two tilts, both losses.

Getting the tackles back to practice Thursday is a good sign for their availability for this week's NFC East tilt versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

On the downside for Dallas, guard Zack Martin and reserve center Joe Looney were not seen at practice. Receiver Amari Cooper (thigh), Randall Cobb (back), corner Byron Jones (hamstring) and corner Anthony Brown (hamstring) all also remained out.

Other injury news we're tracking Thursday:

  1. The following Kansas City Chiefs are inactive for Thursday night's game: WR Sammy Watkins, CB Kendall Fuller, OL Eric Fisher, DL Chris Jones, OL Andrew Wylie, RB Darwin Thompson and OL Greg Senat.

The following Denver Broncos are inactive: CB Bryce Callahan, RT Ja'Wuan James, DE Adam Gotsis, ILB Corey Nelson, TE Troy Fumagalli, WR Juwann Winfree and OT Calvin Anderson.

Broncos safety Will Parks told reporters he broke his hand against Kansas City and needs surgery.

  1. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee) did not practice for the second straight day. Wideout Tre'Quan Smith (ankle), tight end Jared Cook (ankle) and quarterback Drew Brees (thumb) also did not practice.
  1. New York Jets star linebacker C.J. Mosley returned to the practice field Thursday. Mosley was relegated to individual work and officially was listed as a DNP, but it's a step in the right direction for the LB who has been out with a groin injury since Week 1. Mosley told reporters he plans to play Monday night against the Patriots.
  1. Washington Redskins starting quarterback Case Keenum was back at practice taking first-team reps, per multiple beat writers on the scene. Keenum had a vet day off on Wednesday while dealing with shoulder/foot issues, during which Dwayne Haskins took all the starter reps.

Running back Adrian Peterson (quad) was also back at practice Thursday. Meanwhile, cornerback Josh Norman (thigh, hand) and running back Chris Thompson (toe) were held out again.

  1. Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green said he wouldn't practice Thursday. The star wideout hasn't played a game this season while dealing with an ankle injury. After getting in some limited work in last week, Green sitting out practices Wednesday and Thursday doesn't portend to him making his season debut this week for the winless Bengals.
  1. The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver Travis Benjamin (quad) on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Bolts signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.

Defensive end Melvin Ingram (hamstring) did not participate at practice. Kicker Michael Badgley (groin) was a full participant.

  1. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) is absent from practice again on Thursday, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Brown sat out Wednesday's session due to the injury.
  1. Minnesota Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) is back at practice Thursday. Linebacker Ben Gedeon (concussion) is not practicing.
  1. Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson returned to practice after missing Wednesday due to an ankle injury.
  1. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and tight end Evan Engram (knee) were full participants again at practice. Receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) was limited and cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion) did not practice.
  1. Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Justin Houston popped up on the injury report with a calf issue and didn't practice Thursday.

Safety Malik Hooker (knee) was limited in practice after missing the Colts' past two games.

  1. Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring), defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (elbow) and defensive back Quandre Diggs (hamstring) were all limited in practice Thursday. Defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) did not practice. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip) was a full participant.

The Lions also were awarded RB Tra Carson off waives. Paul Perkins was released in a corresponding move.

  1. Houston Texans wide receviers DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) and Will Fuller (calf/oblique) were full participants Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Safety Tashaun Gipson was limited during Thursday's session with an injured hip and wrist.

  1. It does not seem promising that DeSean Jackson will be back on the field for the Eagles for the first time since Week 2. Jackson missed his second practice this week as he continues to recover from an abdomen injury.

Linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), offensive tackle Jason Peters (knee) and running back Darren Sproles (quadricep) also were held out of practice.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook sat out practice Thursday due to a shoulder injury.

16, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) was limited Thursday after missing out on Wednesday. However, Niners running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) sat out again.

  1. Seattle Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown (biceps) and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (ankle) did not practice again on Thursday.
  1. Denver Broncos S Will Parks suffered a thumb injury in Thursday night's loss to the Chiefs, and according to NFL Network's James Palmer, the team hopes he will only be out around three weeks.
