Roundup: Trevor Siemian heads to free agency healthy

The 28-year-old started the Week 2 Monday Night Football contest against the Cleveland Browns when Sam Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis. Siemian threw six passes, completing three for three yards, and took two sacks. His season ended early in the second quarter when escaping the pocket, he got drilled in the helmet on a roughing the passer penalty by Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett. On the play, Siemian's leg bent under him, and he writhed in pain on the turf. He was placed on injured reserve a day later and underwent ankle surgery.