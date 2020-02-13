Around the NFL

Roundup: Titans sign TE Anthony Firkser to extension

Published: Feb 13, 2020 at 05:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Few saw the Tennessee Titans reaching the AFC Championship Game at the start of the 2019 season, and it's likely even fewer could name a key pass-catcher who helped them get there.

Anthony Firkser didn't rack up a ton of gaudy statistics, but he made plays when it mattered, catching two touchdowns in the postseason for Tennessee. With those key plays, Firkser earned himself a one-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard by the New York Jets in 2017, Firkser bounced between the Jets and Chiefs before landing with Tennessee in 2018. He's since posted two similar seasons statistically, catching 33 passes for 429 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season.

He might have gone unnoticed by most everyone nationally had he not been in the right place at the right time, catching Tennessee's first touchdown in a wild-card win over New England, and hauling in a score to keep the Titans within striking distance in an eventual loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Firkser was scheduled to be an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason, but the one-year extension takes care of that before the start of the new league year. We'll see if he can take the next step in 2020.

Elsewhere in transactional news:

»The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran special teamer Jordan Richards to a one-year deal, the team announced. Formerly a Patriot, Richards arrived in Baltimore midway through 2019 as a result of the Ravens' release of Justin Bethel, who signed with New England. Richards finished with five tackles in nine games with the Ravens.

»The Washington Redskins have signed ex-Panthers linebacker Jared Norris, the team announced. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Norris, 26, spent two years in Carolina before being waived in August. He did not play a game during the 2019 season.

»By way of the Canadian Football League, the New York Jets announced Thursday they have signed defensive back Anthony Cioffi. The safety is coming off a 2019 season with the Ottawa Redblacks in which he tallied 61 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in 18 games. Cioffi was originally an undrafted free agent signed by the Raiders out of Rutgers.

The Jets also announced that tight end Daniel Brown has agreed to a one-year contract extension. Brown, 27, played in all 16 games (five starts) and contributed seven catches for 72 yards and one touchdown in the 2019 season, his first in N.Y.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Maxx Crosby on Raiders moving forward without Derek Carr: 'Tough part of this business'

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that it's a "tough part of this business" with the team likely moving forward without Derek Carr.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on what's changed in one year's time: 'I have a lot more confidence in where we're going'

A year removed from a 3-14 rookie season that didn't go nearly as planned, Jacksonville's first-time Pro Bowler Trevor Lawrence has "a lot more confidence" in where the Jaguars are headed.

news

Budda Baker cites Week 1 blowout loss vs. Chiefs as indication of Cardinals' struggles ahead: 'It showed who was prepared'

Cardinals safety Budda Baker reflected on Arizona's lack of preparedness in training camp and a blowout Week 1 loss to Kansas City as the start of the team's woeful 2022 season.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'very confident' in possibility of returning to Seattle on new deal

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that he is "very confident" that a new deal will get done to return to Seattle.

news

Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs 'grateful' to have blocked for Tom Brady: 'I hope I made him proud'

Bucs LT Tristan Wirfs gauges the temperature of Tampa Bay's locker room following Tom Brady's retirement this week, saying the team is overall grateful for its time with the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

news

Patriots LB Matt Judon confident Mac Jones will rebound: 'We know what type of player he can be'

As the New England Patriots offense sputtered throughout the 2022 season, the defense often shined. Four-time Pro Bowler Matt Judon is confident the quarterback Mac Jones and the unit will rebound going forward.

news

Niners LT Trent Williams quells retirement talk, says he's coming back 'for sure'

San Francisco 49ers LT Trent Williams cleared up any confusion regarding his future at Saturday's Pro Bowl Games practices, telling NFL.com's Grant Gordon that he'll be back next season and then some.

news

Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer as new offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have hired veteran coach Brian Schottenheimer as the new offensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

LB Roquan Smith 'excited to call' Baltimore home after 'roller-coaster of emotions' leaving Chicago

Ravens LB Roquan Smith admits trade from Bears 'didn't settle in with me for a couple of weeks,' but after finishing off the 2022 season he's now ready to move forward with his new team and a new long-term contract.

news

DE Bradley Chubb's broken hand 'all good' as he aims to improve on 'decent' debut with Dolphins

Feeling more healthy in February than he has in years, Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb said this week that he's looking forward to improving upon his self-described 'decent' debut season with Miami.

news

Charge of aggravated menacing against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed

The misdemeanor aggravated menacing charges filed against Bengals running back Joe Mixon were officially dismissed on Friday, but the charges could be refiled.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE