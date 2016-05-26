Roundup: Titans LB Kevin Dodd undergoes foot surgery

Tennessee Titans second-round draft pick Kevin Dodd underwent preventative foot surgery Thursday morning, the team announced.
The 6-foot-5, 277-pound outside linebacker learned he had a stress fracture in rookie camp, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Thursday's procedure was to insert a screw in the foot.
A favorite of NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, Dodd dominated the national championship game against Alabama, wrecking the backfield for three sacks and five tackles for loss.
Once Dodd returns to the field, he is expected to join an underrated edge-rushing rotation behind veterans Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan.
Other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:
- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed running back Trent Richardson tweaked his hamstring last week in practice.
- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin injured his ankle Thursday, coach Andy Reid announced. Reid added the injury is not cause for concern.
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says it's a possibility tight end Jimmy Graham and running back Thomas Rawls will both be ready for Week 1.