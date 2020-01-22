Around the NFL

Roundup: Texans S Reid played with torn labrum

Published: Jan 22, 2020 at 05:18 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Second-year safety Justin Reid played a vital role in the Houston Texans winning the AFC South title and advancing to the AFC Divisional Round.

It didn't come without a truly gutsy performance from Reid, who announced on social media Wednesday that he played the season with a torn labrum and will have shoulder surgery.

Reid added that the injury was sustained before the season began.

A starter since he was drafted in the third round in 2018, Reid started 15 regular season games this past campaign and started both playoff games. Reid's contributions statistically saw him tally 78 tackles this season, along with five passes defended, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. In playoff games against the Bills and Chiefs, he had a combined 10 tackles, one for a loss and one pass defended.

Here's other news we're monitoring around the NFL on Wednesday:

»Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who's been dealing with a calf injury that saw him miss the AFC Divisional Round against the Texans, came out of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday doing well without any setbacks, coach Andy Reid said. Jones was limited in Wednesday's practice, along with tight end Travis Kelce (knee).

Also with the Chiefs, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson did not practice Wednesday due to an illness. In the team's AFC Championship Game win over the Titans, backup quarterback Matt Moore and running back LeSean McCoy were each inactive due to an illness.

»San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (shoulder) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday. Coleman dislocated his shoulder in the NFC Championship Game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians would be shocked if Tom Brady comes out of retirement

Bruce Arians, who recruited Tom Brady in 2020 and coached him for two successful seasons, is convinced that the 44-year-old QB is not planning a return from retirement.
news

Eric Weddle to coach high school football at Rancho Bernando in San Diego after second NFL retirement

Eric Weddle is not staying re-retired for long. Weddle will be the head football coach at Rancho Bernando High School in San Diego following the 2022 season, the school announced on its Facebook page.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf maintains goal of qualifying for Olympics: 'For sure, it's gonna happen'

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who previously came up short of qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics, recently stated his intent to put in work during upcoming NFL offseasons to prepare for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. 
news

Hall of Famer, Washington legend Charley Taylor passes away at 80

A Washington football legend who made eight Pro Bowls and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984, Charley Taylor has passed away at the age of 80. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 19

Two Cincinnati Bengals drew fines for infractions during Super Bowl LVI. 
news

Steelers hire former Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.
news

Doug Pederson to call offensive plays in Jacksonville, warns Jaguars are 'not an overnight fix'

Doug Pederson, newly minted as the seventh head coach in Jaguars history, introduced his staff to the media Friday and further outlined his vision for the franchise.
news

Titans LB Bud Dupree booked for misdemeanor assault stemming from altercation at pharmacy

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree on Friday turned himself in on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a Jan. 2 altercation at a local pharmacy. 
news

Anthony Lynn commends Lions HC Dan Campbell's 'great leadership,' believes Detroit can 'absolutely win with Jared Goff'

The Lions and Anthony Lynn parted ways weeks ago, but he's offering nothing but praise for head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff.
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (foot) 'getting to that 80% to 85% range'

Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the preseason that called for surgery and the conclusion to any first-year promise. Now, he's immersed in a road to recovery and is optimistic of the progress he's made thus far. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 18

The Miami Dolphins on Friday announced their 2022 coaching staff under rookie head coach Mike McDaniel. 
news

Packers bring back veteran assistant Tom Clements as QB coach

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they're brining back long-time assistant Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach. Will the move help them retain star QB Aaron Rodgers?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW