Roundup: Steelers re-sign LB Vince Williams to one-year deal

Count Vince Williams as another Steeler willing to turn down outside offers to stay in Pittsburgh for one more year.
The veteran linebacker has signed a one-year deal to return to the Steelers after spending nearly a month as a free agent following his release on March 16. The cap-related release essentially seemed to spell an end to Williams' career in western Pennsylvania, but like JuJu Smith-Schuster before him, Williams surprised observers by finding a way to return to Pittsburgh, a team that has pulled off a minor salary cap miracle this offseason.
A former sixth-round pick of the Steelers, Williams has outperformed his draft position in his career, appearing in 121 games and recording 479 tackles (50 TFL), 20.5 sacks and two interceptions. He's become especially dependable in the last four years, starting in all but six of the games in which he's appeared as a key inside defender for the Steelers. He'll be back to do it again in 2021.
Elsewhere around the NFL on Thursday:
- The Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with ex-Packers guard Lane Taylor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Taylor, who is coming off an ACL tear, is expected to be ready for training camp and reunites with former Packers OL coach James Campen in Houston.
- The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with wideout Cordarrelle Patterson on a one-year, $3 million deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. The team has since confirmed the Patterson deal, along with the signing of free-agent safety Duron Harmon. Atlanta later announced running back Ito Smith has been released. Smith total 689 rushing yards and six touchdowns to go along with 55 receptions for 314 yards in three seasons.
- The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with Aldon Smith on a one-year deal, Rapoport and Garofolo report, per sources.
- The Arizona Cardinals are signing former Wayne State wide receiver Darece Roberson, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Roberson was draft-eligible last year but didn't get a chance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pelissero adds that Roberson ran well at his pro day earlier this month, and it landed him an opportunity with Arizona. The Cardinals announced restricted free-agent linebacker Dennis Gardeck and exclusive rights LB Kylie Fitts have signed their one-year tenders.