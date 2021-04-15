Roundup: Steelers re-sign LB Vince Williams to one-year deal

Count Vince Williams as another Steeler willing to turn down outside offers to stay in Pittsburgh for one more year.

The veteran linebacker has signed a one-year deal to return to the Steelers after spending nearly a month as a free agent following his release on March 16. The cap-related release essentially seemed to spell an end to Williams' career in western Pennsylvania, but like JuJu Smith-Schuster before him, Williams surprised observers by finding a way to return to Pittsburgh, a team that has pulled off a minor salary cap miracle this offseason.

A former sixth-round pick of the Steelers, Williams has outperformed his draft position in his career, appearing in 121 games and recording 479 tackles (50 TFL), 20.5 sacks and two interceptions. He's become especially dependable in the last four years, starting in all but six of the games in which he's appeared as a key inside defender for the Steelers. He'll be back to do it again in 2021.

