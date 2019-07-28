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Roundup: Sheldon Rankins likely out for Saints camp

Published: Jul 28, 2019 at 04:45 AM

Training camp is in full swing, but New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins will likely not be involved in the festivities.

When asked about whether or not Rankins, who was placed on the PUP list on July 23 as a result of an Achilles injury he suffered in the NFC Divisional Round, coach Sean Payton deemed it unlikely that he would make an appearance.

"If I had a game I could give you, I'd give you that game," Payton said via Amie Just of The New Orleans Advocate. "Hopefully it's earlier than later. But meanwhile, you're counting on everyone else to step up, including the inside players."

Rankins was carted off the field after he tore his Achilles tendon in the first quarter of the team's playoff matchup against the Eagles in January.

Although his return date is still unknown, Rankins will at least be guaranteed a spot on the roster after the team picked up his fifth-year option in April. Rankins was the 12th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $12.8 million contract.

Later Sunday, the Saints have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Patrick Omameh, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The veteran guard spent the 2018 season with the Giants and Jaguars.

Here is other news we're tracking Sunday:

  1. New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell had leg cramps, according to coach Adam Gase. Also, senior team reporter Eric Allen reported offensive lineman Brent Qvale (right leg) was carted off the field with a cast placed around his leg.
  1. Buffalo Bills tight ends Dawson Knox and Jason Croom are both out with hamstring injuries, coach Sean McDermott announced. With Knox and Croom down, as well as the already sidelined Tyler Kroft (foot), the Bills are only four deep at TE with two of the options being rookies.
  1. The Green Bay Packers are without a few veterans, including running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring), safety Darnell Savage (teeth), kicker Mason Crosby (calf), cornerback Josh Jackson (foot), Fadol Brown (calf), offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and linebacker Kendall Donnerson (hamstring). Meanwhile, QB Tim Boyle and OT Bryan Bulaga returned to practice.
  1. The Oakland Raiders made some changes at running back, signing James Butler and waiving Chris Warren III. Butler spent much of his rookie season in 2018 on the team's practice squad and was a part of this year's offseason activities after signing as a reserve/future free agent earlier this year.
  1. The Los Angeles Chargers signed receivers Malachi Dupre and Jordan Smallwood and waived/injured Dylan Cantrell and Fred Trevillion.
  1. The Arizona Cardinals released outside linebacker Matt Longacre, giving the team three open roster spots. Longacre was signed at the beginning of camp.
  1. In the wake of the A.J. Green news, the Cincinnati Bengals are continuing to take blows at WR with John Ross being held out of practice due to hamstring tightness.
  1. Tampa Bay Bucanneers safety Orion Stewart suffered a right leg injury in practice and had to be carted off the field. Before signing with the Bucs in April, Stewart's stops include practice team stints with the Bills and Redskins, eight combined preseason game appearances, a training camp run with the Giants in 2018 and a short tenure in the Alliance of American Football (AAF) where he notably snagged the first pick in league history.
  1. The Ravens are working out quarterback Josh Johnson, Rapoport reported, via a source. Baltimore is in the market for QB help in the aftermath of Robert Griffin fracturing his thumb. The journeyman Johnson, who was with the Ravens for the 2016 preseason, started three games for the Redskins last season.
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