Roundup: Seymour fined $30K for punching Dolphins' Incognito

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Richard Seymour was fined $30,000 by the NFL for punching Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito during last Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins, according to USA Today.
Seymour, who was subsequently ejected for the third time in his three seasons as a Raider, has been fined a total of $60,000 this season.
Incognito was fined as well, getting docked $7,500 for hitting an opponent late, according to the Palm Beach Post.
Other fines reported Friday:
» Green Bay Packers cornerback Charles Woodson was docked $15,000 for roughing quarterback Eli Manning in last Sunday's victory over the Giants, according to NFL Network's Albert Breer.
» Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew was docked $25,000 for pushing an official in last Sunday's loss at New Orleans, a league source told NFL Network Insider Jason La Canfora.
» New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo was docked $25,000 for roughing Indianapolis quarterback Dan Orlovsky by hitting him in the head and neck area in last week's victory over the Colts, the Boston Herald reported.
» Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Sean Jones was docked $20,000 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Carolina Panthers wide receiver Legedu Naanee last week, the St. Petersburg Times reported.
» San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks was docked $15,000 for unnecessary roughness for striking St. Louis quarterback A.J. Feeley in the head and neck area in a victory over the Rams, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
» Lions receiver Nate Burleson was docked $7,500 for unnecessary roughness for grabbing a Saints player's facemask, the Detroit Free Press reported.
» Dolphins linebacker Cameron Wake was fined $15,000 for striking Oakland quarterback Carson Palmer in the head and neck area in last Sunday's victory over the Raiders, according to the Palm Beach Post.
» New York Giants linebacker Mathias Kiwanuka was docked $7,500 for unnecessary roughness for a facemask penalty on Packers tight end Jermichael Finley, according to Breer.
» Rams running back Jerious Norwood was fined $7,500 for an illegal chop block against 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson, the Post-Dispatch reported.