Roundup: Seymour fined $30K for punching Dolphins' Incognito

Published: Dec 09, 2011 at 10:50 AM

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Richard Seymour was fined $30,000 by the NFL for punching Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito during last Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins, according to USA Today.

Seymour, who was subsequently ejected for the third time in his three seasons as a Raider, has been fined a total of $60,000 this season.

Incognito was fined as well, getting docked $7,500 for hitting an opponent late, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Other fines reported Friday:

» Green Bay Packers cornerback Charles Woodson was docked $15,000 for roughing quarterback Eli Manning in last Sunday's victory over the Giants, according to NFL Network's Albert Breer.

» Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew was docked $25,000 for pushing an official in last Sunday's loss at New Orleans, a league source told NFL Network Insider Jason La Canfora.

» New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo was docked $25,000 for roughing Indianapolis quarterback Dan Orlovsky by hitting him in the head and neck area in last week's victory over the Colts, the Boston Herald reported.

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Sean Jones was docked $20,000 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Carolina Panthers wide receiver Legedu Naanee last week, the St. Petersburg Times reported.

» San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks was docked $15,000 for unnecessary roughness for striking St. Louis quarterback A.J. Feeley in the head and neck area in a victory over the Rams, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

» Lions receiver Nate Burleson was docked $7,500 for unnecessary roughness for grabbing a Saints player's facemask, the Detroit Free Press reported.

» Dolphins linebacker Cameron Wake was fined $15,000 for striking Oakland quarterback Carson Palmer in the head and neck area in last Sunday's victory over the Raiders, according to the Palm Beach Post.

» Lions returner Stefan Logan was docked $7,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct for flipping the ball to a Saints player, the Free Press reported.

» New York Giants linebacker Mathias Kiwanuka was docked $7,500 for unnecessary roughness for a facemask penalty on Packers tight end Jermichael Finley, according to Breer.

» Rams running back Jerious Norwood was fined $7,500 for an illegal chop block against 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson, the Post-Dispatch reported.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Justin Jefferson excited for Kevin O'Connell's 'laid-back' coaching style in Minnesota

At the nascent stages of his tenure, new Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has already won over key members of the locker room, including star receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton: 'The juice is just different' with Russell Wilson in Denver

With Denver executing the seismic trade for Russell Wilson this offseason, Broncos players like Courtland Sutton can already feel the altered atmosphere surrounding the club.

news

Packers' Rich Bisaccia will 'look in every nook and cranny' to improve special teams unit

The Green Bay Packers operated the worst special teams unit in the NFL last season, missing kicks, botching punts, missing blocking assignments and tackling poorly on returns. Enter new special teams coach Rich Bisaccia.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW