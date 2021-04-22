Roundup: Seahawks re-sign QB Geno Smith

Seattle's quarterback room is staying intact, as Russell Wilson's backup for the last two seasons will be back for a third.
Geno Smith has re-signed with the Seahawks, the team announced Thursday afternoon.
A former second-round pick of the New York Jets, Smith, 30, is set for his third season with Seattle. He played in one game in 2020, completing four passes in five attempts during a Week 17 win over the 49ers.
Here's other news Around the NFL is monitoring on Thursday:
- The Dallas Cowboys re-signed defensive tackle Antwaun Woods and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson on Thursday, per the league transaction wire. Woods has started 32 games over his previous three seasons in Dallas with seven starts last year. Wilson was a sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2018.
- The Tennessee Titans hosted linebacker B.J. Bello for a workout on Thursday and the free agent is expected to sign a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Bello played last season with the Chargers. The Titans are also signing defensive tackle Bruce Hector, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Hector previously played for the Eagles.