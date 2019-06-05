Around the NFL

Roundup: Saints hosting Coty Sensabaugh, other CBs

Published: Jun 05, 2019
Herbie Teope

The New Orleans Saints are kicking the tires Wednesday on multiple free-agent cornerbacks.

The Saints are hosting Coty Sensabaugh and Prince Charles Iworah for a visit, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, via sources informed of the situation.

ESPN reported the Saints are also bringing in Kayvon Webster.

Sensabaugh has played for four teams on his seven-year career, most recently the Pittsburgh Steelers (2017-18). Iworah entered the league in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers before bouncing around the league. Webster has played for the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans on his six-year career.

New Orleans' starting lineup appears set on the outside with Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple, and Patrick Robinson is expected to man the nickel cornerback spot.

The Saints have P.J. Williams and Ken Crawley, both of whom can play inside and outside. But the team could view the overall depth behind Lattimore and Apple as a concern, so it makes sense to take a look at free agents and see if they can help the defense.

Here are other moves we are monitoring Wednesday:

  1. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Stevie Tu'ikolovatu is working out for the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  1. The Philadelphia Eagles signed safety Trae Elston, the team announced Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the team waived linebacker B.J. Bello.
  1. Former Broncos safety Darian Stewart visited the Indianapolis Colts earlier in the week, Rapoport reported. Stewart was a Pro Bowler in 2016.
  1. The Panthers are signing former Buccaneers cornerback Javien Elliott, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Elliott played 30 games over the past two seasons with the Bucs and recorded his first career interception last year against Carolina.
  1. The Colts signed punter Rigoberto Sanchez to a four-year extension for $11.6 million and $5 million in guarantees Tuesday, Rapoport reported, via a source. Rapoport added that Sanchez can earn an additional $800 grand in incentives and escalators.
  1. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed rookie running back Taj McGowan. In a corresponding move, they waived rookie defensive lineman Khairi Clark.
  1. The Cleveland Browns informed offensive tackle Desmond Harrison on Tuesday they were releasing him, Rapoport reported. Harrison started eight games at left tackle last year after going undrafted in the spring. Rapoport added that Harrison was not fulfilling team responsibilities.
