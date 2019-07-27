Roundup: Robert Griffin suffers fracture in right thumb

"It's weird not to have him here," linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said Friday, per ESPN. "I obviously hope everything works out and that he's back here. He's not only an elite offensive tackle, he is the best offensive tackle in the game, and I know a lot of guys will say that their teammate is [the best in the game] but I can say with confidence that Trent is that. We need him on this team. I hope he's back here sooner than later."