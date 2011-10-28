Roundup: Ravens' Pollard fined $10K for helmet-to-helmet hit

Despite insisting twice this week that he wasn't fined, Baltimore Ravens safety Bernard Pollard was docked $10,000 by the NFL for a hit on Jacksonville Jaguars running back Deji Karimon Monday night, the Carroll County Times reported on Friday.
Pollard received a 15-yard penalty for what the referee called a helmet-to-helmet hit. Pollard insisted that he instead used his shoulder and replays appeared to support him.
Pollard had said on Wednesday and Thursday that he hadn't been fined.
Other fines handed down Friday:
» Seattle Seahawks defensive end Red Bryant was fined $15,000 for unnecessary roughness, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora. Bryant was ejected for head-butting Cleveland center Alex Mack in Sunday's loss to the Browns.
» Miami Dolphins safety Yeremiah Bell was fined $15,000 for roughing the passer, according to La Canfora. Bell struck Denver quarterback Tim Tebow in the head and neck area in Sunday's overtime loss to the Broncos.
» Denver Broncos running back Willis McGahee was fined $7,500 for grabbing the facemask of Dolphins cornerback Sean Smith in the win over Miami, The Denver Post reported.
» Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali was fined $15,000 for roughing the passer, a source also told La Canfora. Hali struck Oakland quarterback Carson Palmer below the knee area in Sunday's victory over the Raiders.
» Minnesota Vikings defensive end Brian Robison was fined $20,000 for kicking Packers guard T.J. Lang in the groin during Sunday's 33-27 loss to Green Bay, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.