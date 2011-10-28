Roundup: Ravens' Pollard fined $10K for helmet-to-helmet hit

Published: Oct 28, 2011 at 11:15 AM

Despite insisting twice this week that he wasn't fined, Baltimore Ravens safety Bernard Pollard was docked $10,000 by the NFL for a hit on Jacksonville Jaguars running back Deji Karimon Monday night, the Carroll County Times reported on Friday.

Pollard received a 15-yard penalty for what the referee called a helmet-to-helmet hit. Pollard insisted that he instead used his shoulder and replays appeared to support him.

Pollard had said on Wednesday and Thursday that he hadn't been fined.

Other fines handed down Friday:

» Seattle Seahawks defensive end Red Bryant was fined $15,000 for unnecessary roughness, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora. Bryant was ejected for head-butting Cleveland center Alex Mack in Sunday's loss to the Browns.

» Miami Dolphins safety Yeremiah Bell was fined $15,000 for roughing the passer, according to La Canfora. Bell struck Denver quarterback Tim Tebow in the head and neck area in Sunday's overtime loss to the Broncos.

» Denver Broncos running back Willis McGahee was fined $7,500 for grabbing the facemask of Dolphins cornerback Sean Smith in the win over Miami, The Denver Post reported.

» Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali was fined $15,000 for roughing the passer, a source also told La Canfora. Hali struck Oakland quarterback Carson Palmer below the knee area in Sunday's victory over the Raiders.

» Minnesota Vikings defensive end Brian Robison was fined $20,000 for kicking Packers guard T.J. Lang in the groin during Sunday's 33-27 loss to Green Bay, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Titans head coach Brian Callahan 'can't wait to work with' quarterback Will Levis

Tennessee's goal is clear: Pair quarterback Will Levis with a coach who can lead him to success. Brian Callahan arrives as the man with proof he's capable of doing just that.
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) to be limited in Thursday's practice

San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, is expected to be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.
news

2024 NFL free agency: Which quarterbacks MUST be re-signed? Who will attract interest on open market?

Looking ahead to 2024 NFL free agency, which quarterbacks MUST be re-signed? Who could attract serious interest on the open market? In this edition of the QB Index, Nick Shook spotlights a number of intriguing names at the game's most important position.
news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke addresses offseason plans for QB Trevor Lawrence, WR Calvin Ridley, LB Josh Allen

After a disappointing 2023 season, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke says the team wants to keep quarterback Trevor Lawrence and linebacker Josh Allen for the foreseeable future.