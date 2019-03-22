Roundup: Rams match Lions' offer for Malcolm Brown

Malcolm Brown will remain in Los Angeles.
The Rams are matching the Detroit Lions' offer sheet for the restricted free agent running back, the team announced Friday.
The running back's deal with the Rams is for two years with a $3.3 million base salary, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He'll receive $2.1 million in practical guarantees ($1 million base guaranteed and $1.1 million roster bonus, which will be issued April 15), Rapoport adds.
Other transactions we're monitoring on Friday:
- The New York Giants re-signed wide receiver Cody Latimer, the team announced. Latimer battled knee and hamstring injuries in 2018, forcing him to miss 10 games. He finished the year with 11 catches for 190 yards and one touchdown.
- The Buffalo Bills are signing tight end Jake Fisher to a one-year contract, the team announced. Buffalo also agreed to a one-year deal for $1.375 million with safety Maurice Alexander, Rapoport reported. Alexander was with the Seahawks last season, playing in nine games with no starts. He played the previous four years with the Rams, starting 23 of 41 games.
- The Houston Texans are bringing back versatile backup quarterback Joe Webb III, the ream announced on Friday. Contract terms were not disclosed for the player who was used primarily on special teams and tallied three tackles in his first season with the Texans. Previously, Webb has played for the Vikings, Panthers and Bills and also been used as a receiver (he had two catches for Houston).
- Interior offensive lineman Tyler Shatley, who played five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars with 15 starts in 60 games, completed a visit with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday the team announced.
- The Detroit Lions and cornerback Rashaan Melvin agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, Rapoport reported on Friday. It will be Melvin's fifth franchise in six seasons.
- The Oakland Raiders announced the signing of free-agent safety Curtis Riley on Friday. Riley is coming off the best season of his three-year career as the Giants' starting free safety. He started all 16 games with four interceptions, five passes defended and 75 tackles -- all career-highs.
- The Miami Dolphins are re-signing linebacker Mike Hull, the team announced on Friday. A valuable special teams contributor, Hull has started five games in 43 career games.