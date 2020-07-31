Around the NFL

Friday, Jul 31, 2020 05:23 PM

Roundup: Raiders host veteran RB Jeremy Hill, plan to sign him

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

After a year-plus away from the field, Jeremy Hill could be nearing an NFL return.

The Las Vegas Raiders plan to sign the veteran free-agent running back after hosting him on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per an informed source. Rapoport added that the deal is pending on the results of his physical and COVID-19 test.

Hill, 27, last played in 2018 for the Patriots, a stint that lasted all but three quarters of the season opener when Hill exited the game with a torn ACL. He would land on IR shortly thereafter and was relegated to a bystander as New England went onto eventually win Super Bowl LIII.

A former 2014 second-round pick by the Bengals, Hill has proven what he's capable of when healthy. His last season in 2017 was limited to seven games due to an ankle injury and the emergence of Joe Mixon but, prior to that, he had a successfull three-season stretch toting the rock in Cincy. In 2015, Hill tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns with eleven; he rushed 667 times for 2,757 and 29 TDs in 46 appearances (36 starts) from 2014-16.

Here are other news stories we're monitoring on Friday:

  • The Miami Dolphins have placed starting linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive tackle Zach Sieler on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Baker, 23, started 15 games in 2019, and led the team in tackles (126). He also recorded 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and four passes defensed.
  • Houston Texans linebacker Dylan Cole and cornerback Gareon Conley has been placed on the active/PUP list, per the league's transaction wire.
  • Kansas City Chiefs and offensive tackle Martinas Rankin and safety Juan Thornhill has been placed on the active/PUP list, per the league's transaction wire. Also, receiver Aleva Hifo, one of the first players to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list, was activated and subsequently waived.
  • The Atlanta Falcons have placed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison and quarterback Danny Etling on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Etling, a seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2018, is the first QB to land on the list.
  • The Los Angeles Rams announced that offensive tackle Chandler Brewer is opting out of the 2020 season, and rookies Michael Hoecht and Terrell Lewis have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"With my history with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, I am at high risk and will opt out of playing in the NFL this season," Brewer said, via the team's official website. "I would like to thank the Rams for their support and I look forward to getting back on the field in 2021 and beyond."

  • The Detroit Lions announced that the NFL has suspended safety Jayron Kearse three games without pay for violating the NFL policy and program on substances of abuse.
  • Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Isaiah Prince has elected to opt out of the 2020 season, per the league's transaction wire.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Al Woods has elected to opt out of the 2020 season, per the league's transaction wire. Also, defensive back Luq Barcoo was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed running backs Raymond Calais and Aca'Cedric Ware on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Denver Broncos have released veteran tight end Jeff Heuerman. A third-round pick in 2015, Heuerman has spent the past five years in Denver.
  • The Green Bay Packers released fullback Jordan Jones and guard Cole Madison.
  • The Baltimore Ravens have waived defensive back Jeff Hector.
  • Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Blake Brandel has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the league's transaction wire.
  • The Cleveland Browns have waived receiver Troy Brown, linebacker Jermaine Grace, defensive end George Obinna and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer.

Related Content

Foles: Key to QB battle is to not focus on winning
news

Foles: Key to QB battle is to not focus on winning

Amidst the setbacks brought on by the pandemic-gripped offseason, Nick Foles addressed rumors circulating around him possibly opting out of the 2020 season, and shared his thoughts on reuniting with Matt Nagy ahead of his upcoming, high-profile QB battle with Mitch Trubisky.
Belichick supports Patriots opt-outs, unsure if more will come
news

Belichick supports Patriots opt-outs, unsure if more will come

In wake of the recent opt-outs in New England, Bill Belichick revealed his full support of the six Patriots players who've decided not to play the 2020 season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Kittle, 49ers have significant disconnect in contract talks
news

Kittle, 49ers have significant disconnect in contract talks

Perhaps John Lynch's optimism about getting George Kittle's deal done wasn't so rosy after all.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow: Return to on-field activities a 'relief'
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow: Return to on-field activities a 'relief'

Joe Burrow officially signed his rookie contract Friday, and the Bengals' top pick told reporters it was a "relief" to return to football activities.
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Free-agent WR Antonio Brown suspended eight games

Antonio Brown will officially miss half of the 2020 season. Brown has been suspended eight games by the NFL for multiple violations of the league's personal-conduct policy.
Expanded booth-to-official communication nixed for 2020
news

Expanded booth-to-official communication nixed for 2020

As the NFL continues to adjust how the 2020 season will operate due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the league is adjusting how referee crews will be constructed and how they will operate on game days.
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) rushes during an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Bradley Chubb believes he'll be 100 percent for Broncos' opener

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb said Friday he will wear a brace on his surgically repaired knee and insisted he'll be 100 percent by the season opener.
Judge: Giants have 'succession plans' in case of positive tests
news

Judge: Giants have 'succession plans' in case of positive tests

Giants first-year coach Joe Judge is preaching a next-man-up philosophy for both coaches and players when someone tests positive for COVID-19.
Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) following an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
news

Bills G Jon Feliciano has surgery on torn pec, out indefinitely

The Bills announced Friday that guard Jon Feliciano had surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and will be out indefinitely. Feliciano started every game for the Bills last season.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) talks with coach Bill O'Brien before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

O'Brien: Texans 'working hard' on extension for Deshaun Watson

Star quarterback Deshaun Watson is in line for a new contract, and Houston Texans coach/GM Bill O'Brien told reporters Friday the team is "working hard" to get one done.
Eight defensive tackles now opting out of 2020 season
news

Eight defensive tackles now opting out of 2020 season

With Cincinnati Bengals DT Josh Tupou the latest opt-out of the 2020 season, Nick Shook examines the trend happening as we approach an unprecedented 2020 season. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL