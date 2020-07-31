Roundup: Raiders host veteran RB Jeremy Hill, plan to sign him

After a year-plus away from the field, Jeremy Hill could be nearing an NFL return.

The Las Vegas Raiders plan to sign the veteran free-agent running back after hosting him on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per an informed source. Rapoport added that the deal is pending on the results of his physical and COVID-19 test.

Hill, 27, last played in 2018 for the Patriots, a stint that lasted all but three quarters of the season opener when Hill exited the game with a torn ACL. He would land on IR shortly thereafter and was relegated to a bystander as New England went onto eventually win Super Bowl LIII.

A former 2014 second-round pick by the Bengals, Hill has proven what he's capable of when healthy. His last season in 2017 was limited to seven games due to an ankle injury and the emergence of Joe Mixon but, prior to that, he had a successfull three-season stretch toting the rock in Cincy. In 2015, Hill tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns with eleven; he rushed 667 times for 2,757 and 29 TDs in 46 appearances (36 starts) from 2014-16.

Here are other news stories we're monitoring on Friday:

The Miami Dolphins have placed starting linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive tackle Zach Sieler on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Baker, 23, started 15 games in 2019, and led the team in tackles (126). He also recorded 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and four passes defensed.

"With my history with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, I am at high risk and will opt out of playing in the NFL this season," Brewer said, via the team's official website. "I would like to thank the Rams for their support and I look forward to getting back on the field in 2021 and beyond."