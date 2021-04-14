Around the NFL

Roundup: QB Josh Dobbs staying with Steelers after agreeing to one-year deal

Published: Apr 14, 2021
The Steelers are retaining a member of their QB room.

Josh Dobbs is staying in Pittsburgh after agreeing to a one-year deal, per his agent Mike McCartney.

A 2017 fourth-round pick out of Tennessee, Dobbs, 26, spent his first two seasons with the Steelers before being traded to the Jaguars in September 2019 for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Dobbs was waived by Jacksonville in September and claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh a day later. He re-joined the team as a backup to Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph﻿, who previously won the QB2 spot over Dobbs in 2019.

The Steelers' Week 17 clash against the Browns last season afforded Dobbs the chance to see gameday action for the first time since 2018. With Big Ben inactive and Rudolph starting, Dobbs was featured sparingly, completing four of his five pass attempts for two yards and rushing twice for 20 yards.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Wednesday:

  • The Browns signed edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal. The pact is worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Cleveland also signed defensive tackle Sheldon Day and tight end Stephen Carlson﻿.
  • The Atlanta Falcons are hosting veteran receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson for a visit, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, per sources. Garafolo added that the expectation is the two sides will have a deal soon.
  • The New York Giants waived cornerback Ryan Lewis﻿, who was signed to the practice squad prior to start of the 2020 season. Lewis tallied 13 tackles and one pass defensed in five games (three starts).
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of former Bengals running back Giovani Bernard and re-signing of nose tackle Steve McLendon﻿. News of Bernard's signing was initially reported on Monday.
  • The Minnesota Vikings announced three coaching changes: Andre Patterson has been promoted to assistant head coach and will continue as co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach; Robert Steeples joins as assistant special teams coach; and Marquis Johnson will be an assistant strength and conditioning coach.
  • The Cowboys announced the signing of Keanu Neal﻿, noting he did not sign until Wednesday because he wasn't cleared to fly following an ear procedure. Coach Mike McCarthy previously said Neal, a Pro Bowl safety with the Falcons, would play linebacker for Dallas.
  • The Houston Texans signed tight end Antony Auclair﻿.
  • The San Francisco 49ers waived tight end Chase Harrell﻿.
  • The Seattle Seahawks signed team president Chuck Arnold to an extension thru 2027.
  • The Carolina Panthers signed running back Mikey Daniel and defensive tackles Frank Herron and P.J. Johnson.
  • The Miami Dolphins signed linebacker Calvin Munson and defensive back Jamal Perry.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles signed linebacker Eric Wilson.

