Roundup: Pats' Josh Gordon (knee/ankle) out for 'MNF'

Published: Oct 19, 2019 at 06:02 AM
For the first time in what seems like a long time, the Packers received some promising news within their wide receiver corps.

Green Bay announced on Saturday that wideout Geronimo Allison had been upgraded from doubtful to questionable following Saturday's practice.

Allison (chest/concussion) was injured during the Packers' win on Monday against the Lions.

There's now a good chance he'll play against the Raiders on Sunday and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is also questionable as No. 1 receiver Davante Adams will miss a third straight game with turf toe.

Here is other news we're monitoring on Saturday:

  1. The New England Patriots announced the following designations for Monday night's matchup against the Jets: OUT: WR Josh Gordon, TE Ryan Izzo, TE Matt LaCosse; QUESTIONABLE: RB Rex Burkhead, S Patrick Chung, WR Philip Dorsett, WR Julian Edelman, WR Gunner Olszewski

The New York Jets announced the following designations for Monday night's matchup: OUT: LB Albert McLellan; DOUBTFUL: DL Henry Anderson, OL Kelvin Beachum, RB Trenton Cannon, TE Chris Herndon, LB Neville Hewitt, OL Kelechi Osemele; QUESTIONABLE: CB Nate Hairston, OL Ryan Kalil, OL Alex Lewis, DL Steve McLendon, LB CJ Mosley, CB Darryl Roberts

  1. The Arizona Cardinals announced the have officially activated cornerback Patrick Peterson, who had been substance for violation of the league's substance abuse policy. In a corresponding move, the Cards placed offensive lineman Brett Toth on the non-football illness list.
  1. The Houston Texans announced that cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring) will not travel with the team to play at the Colts and was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Colts.
  1. The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed defensive back Jake Gervase to the active roster.

Rams linebacker Clay Matthews was fined $12,500 for publicly criticizing league officials, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Matthews, who is sidelined with a broken jaw, made the comments via his Twitter account on Oct. 14.

  1. Suspended for the first six weeks of the season due to violation of the league's personal conduct policy, defensive lineman Jarran Reed has been activated to the 53-man roster, the Seattle Seahawks announced on Saturday. The team also announced that it placed tight end Will Dissly (Achilles) on injured reserve.

Seattle defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was fined $21,056 for roughing Browns QB Baker Mayfield on Sunday, Pelissero reported.

  1. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield predicted the future and was fined $12,500 for public comments criticizing the officials, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. After a loss to the Seahawks, Mayfield replied, "I'll probably get fined for this, but it was pretty bad out there."
  1. For the first time since Week 8 of the 2018 season, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills will play after coming back from a foot injury. A starter in the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2017, Mills was activated from the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Saturday, the team announced.
  1. The Los Angeles Chargers did not make a transaction Saturday by 4 p.m. ET, which means left tackle Russell Okung will wait another week to be on the field following a stint on NFI with a pulmonary embolism, Rapoport reported.
  1. Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker was also fined $12,500 for his public comments on officiating, per Pelissero. He added that Walker's fine, in addition to the ones handed down to Mayfield and Matthews, are "a message from the NFL amidst mounting criticism in locker rooms and elsewhere."
  1. The New Orleans Saints have signed TE Dan Arnold to the active roster and waived TE Brian Parker.
