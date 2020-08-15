Roundup: Packers kicker Mason Crosby returns to practice

Crosby, heading into Year 14, continues to be a key cog on Green Bay's special teams. He connected on 22 of 24 field goals in 2019, setting a career high with a 91.7 percent success rate.

In other Packers news, tight end Jace Sternberger was in attendance but not practicing. The second-year tight end has also been on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Green Bay announced it claimed wide receiver Travis Fulgham off of waivers from the Detroit Lions. Fulgham played in three games as a rookie for the Lions last year. The team also released cornerbackMarc-Antoine Dequoy, TE James Looney and receiver Darrell Stewart