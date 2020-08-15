Roundup: Packers kicker Mason Crosby returns to practice

The Green Bay Packers got their kicker back.
Longtime starter Mason Crosby returned to practice Saturday after a two-week stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Crosby, heading into Year 14, continues to be a key cog on Green Bay's special teams. He connected on 22 of 24 field goals in 2019, setting a career high with a 91.7 percent success rate.
In other Packers news, tight end Jace Sternberger was in attendance but not practicing. The second-year tight end has also been on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Green Bay announced it claimed wide receiver Travis Fulgham off of waivers from the Detroit Lions. Fulgham played in three games as a rookie for the Lions last year. The team also released cornerbackMarc-Antoine Dequoy, TE James Looney and receiver Darrell Stewart
Here is other news Around The NFL is following on Saturday:
- Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones did not practice Saturday because of a groin injury, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Defensive end Frank Clark, who missed practice Friday with a stomach virus, returned on Saturday.
- San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead didn't practice Saturday. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Armstead is experiencing back stiffness but could return late next week. Wide receiver Jalen Hurd and tight end Jordan Reed were limited. New WRs Tavon Austin and J.J. Nelson participated after passing COVID-19 protocols this week. Shanahan deemed it too early to say whether WR Deebo Samuel, who's out with a Jones fracture, will be available for the season opener. "We're hoping for Week 1. Not counting on it," Shanahan said.
- Bruce Miller, who last played for the 49ers in 2015, is making an NFL comeback. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed the 33-year-old fullback. Miller has been out of the league since he was arrested and charged with assault for allegedly attacking two men in September of 2016 and subsequently released by San Francisco, where he'd played a prominent role for five seasons. In a corresponding move, the team waived rookie FB Connor Slomka.
- Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters on Saturday that linebacker Duke Ejiofor injured his knee in practice and will be placed on injured reserve soon.
- The Denver Broncos announced they have signed defensive tackle DeShawn Williams.
- The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed free-agent defensive end Amani Bledsoe.
- Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters right tackle La'el Colins will "miss some time" with an undisclosed injury. Reserve OT Cameron Erving also did not practice Saturday. McCarthy said he's dealing with an ailment that isn't expected to keep him out long-term.
- The New York Giants announced they have signed defensive back Prince Smith, an undrafted free agent who was briefly with the Eagles.
- The Atlanta Falcons activated fullback Keith Smith off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The New York Jets released linebacker Ahmad Gooden.
- The Minnesota Vikings have signed running back Tony Brooks-James and waived offensive tackle Brady Aiello.