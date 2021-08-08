Roundup: Jaguars WR D.J. Chark has surgery on broken finger, expected back by Week 1

Around the NFL

Jaguars WR D.J. Chark has surgery on broken finger, expected back by Week 1

Aug 08, 2021
Jeremy Bergman

Trevor Lawrence's potential top target is on the mend.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told reporters Sunday that wide receiver D.J. Chark had surgery on a broken finger. The fourth-year wideout is expected to be ready for Jacksonville's Week 1 game at the Houston Texans.

Entering a contract year, Chark is expected to be one of the Jaguars' top weapons in 2021. Chark caught 53 balls in 13 games for a team-high 706 yards and five touchdowns last season on a 1-15 Jaguars team quarterbacked by ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿. Alongside fellow wideouts ﻿Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿ and Marvin Jones, rookie running back ﻿Travis Etienne﻿ and the aforementioned Lawrence, Chark should see those numbers increase this season if he stays healthy.

"The hype and things like that don't really matter right now," Chark said on Good Morning Football this week. "The one thing I can say about those two (Shenault and Jones), they make me compete. They take the level and standard up every time we're on the field. So I can't be the odd man out. We're always out there, we're competing. Once we get into game situations and it starts to show, building that chemistry with Trevor, the sky's the limit."

Elsewhere around the NFL on Sunday:

  • The Denver Broncos signed defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal and release safety Tedric Thompson﻿.
  • The Carolina Panthers are signing safety LaDarius Wiley﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
  • The Chicago Bears signed offensive lineman Gage Cervenka﻿.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers signed running back ﻿Pete Guerrerio﻿.
  • The Indianapolis Colts signed All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard to a five-year, $99.25 million extension. Indy also signed tight end Graham Adomitis and waived wide receiver Gary Jennings with an injury designation.

