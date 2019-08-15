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Roundup: Lions take DT Damon Harrison off NFI

Published: Aug 15, 2019 at 02:48 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Snacks is back.

The Detroit Lions took defensive tackleDamon "Snacks" Harrison off the active/Non-football Injury list Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The team later confirmed the news.

The Lions placed Snacks on the active/NFI list after he reported to the start of training camp. He skipped the previous offseason workouts, including mandatory minicamp in June. Detroit will likely bring him back into action slowly ahead of Week 1.

There was never a doubt he'd come off NFI before the start of the season. Getting the veteran gap-destroyer back healthy is one more step towards Matt Patricia having his full defensive arsenal ready to deploy.

Here's other NFL news we're tracking on Thursday:

  1. Long-time Chargers veteran defensive tackle Corey Liuget is visiting the Cardinals today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. One of the top free agents available, he had previous visits with the Giants, Jaguars and Seahawks, but has been patient about a landing spot, Rapoport added.
  1. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Daurice Fountain was carted off the field today at practice. He suffered a dislocated and fractured ankle, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, and will likely have surgery right away.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Cody Kessler is in concussion protocol after sustaining the injury against the Jaguars.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Alfred Blue suffered an ankle injury against the Eagles.
  1. Atlanta Falcons defensive back Damontae Kazee suffered a rib injury against the Jets. Cornerback Kendall Sheffield(hamstring) and receiver Russell Gage (hip) also left early.
  1. New York Jets right tackle Brandon Shell(knee) did not play against the Falcons. Starting inside linebacker Avery Williamson left the game with a knee injury.
  1. Baltimore Ravens linebacker Chris Board is in concussion protocol. Ravens coach John Harbaugh says cornerback Tavon Young is dealing with a "serious" disc injury in his neck that could sideline him for the remainder of the season. The team is expected to know more about Young's status soon, per Harbaugh.
  1. Washington Redskins linebacker Myles Humphrey is out for the remainder of the game. Defensive tackle Tim Settle will not return due to injury
  1. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will miss an extended amount of the regular season with a leg injury, per coach Kliff Kingsbury.
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