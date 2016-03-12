Roundup: Lions signs Rafael Bush to one-year deal

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Detroit inked former Saints safety Rafael Bush to a one-year deal worth up $2.4 million, per a source. The team later confirmed the signing.
Chalk it up as a prove-it pact for Bush, who landed on injured reserve last September with a torn pectoral. The season before, he missed six games with a broken leg.
Before the injury bug bit Bush, New Orleans had big plans for the undrafted backstop, going out of its way in 2014 to match an offer sheet from the Falcons.
Now 28, Bush is running out of time to show that he can produce on a consistent basis. Still, he has a shot to start alongside Glover Quin. Detroit also has Tavon Wilson, Don Carey and Isaiah Johnson at safety. The team isn't expected to bring back James Ihedigbo.
Here's a look at other signings from around the league:
- The Broncos and linebacker DeMarcus Ware have agreed to terms on a restructured contract to keep him in Denver, Rapoport reported Saturday.
- Rapoport reported that nose tackle Al Woods has signed a three-year deal with the Titans worth $10.5 million in base salary, with another $2.25 million in play-time incentives, per a source involved in negotiations. The pact includes $5 million in guaranteed loot. Woods started nine games for Tennessee last season, operating as a solid run-stuffer for the Titans.
- The Bears have agreed to a three-year deal with former Colts linebacker Jerrell Freeman, the team announced. Rapoport reported Freeman will earn $12 million along with $2 million in incentives, per a source informed of the contract.
The Bears also announced they've struck a two-year deal with defensive lineman Mitch Unrein and a one-year pact with receiver / kick returner Marc Mariani.
- The Chiefs have agreed to terms with former Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater on a one-year deal that's worth up to $4.8 million, Rapoport reported.
- Rapoport reported the Patriots have agreed to terms with defensive back Nate Ebner. The Patriots selected Ebner in the sixth round of the 2012 draft.
- The Rams re-signed defensive end Eugene Sims on a three-year contract worth $10 million with $3.75 guarantees, Rapoport reports.
- Rapoport reported Sunday tight end Jermaine Gresham is re-signing with the Cardinals, per a source informed of the deal. Rapoport adds Gresham is taking less to remain in Arizona.
- The Chicago Bears announced Sunday that the team has signed defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to a two-year deal.