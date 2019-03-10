Roundup: Lions releasing starting CB Nevin Lawson

The Lions are parting ways with the starting cornerback after five seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Detroit selected Lawson in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Over the past three seasons, he started 45 games, including 14 last season.
He had one sack and 43 total tackles in 2018.
Here are other moves we're monitoring Sunday:
- The Cleveland Browns are releasing tight end Darren Fells, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Fells inked a three-year contract with Cleveland last year. In 16 games (11 starts), Fells had 11 receptions for 117 yards and 3 touchdowns.
- The Minnesota Vikings are not in negotiations with tight end Kyle Rudolph to take a pay cut, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via agent Brian Murphy. Murphy said in a statement, "Despite rumors, the Vikings are not in negotiations with Kyle Rudolph, have not asked him to take a pay reduction and have told us explicitly that Rudy will not only be on the team this year, but hopefully for years to come."