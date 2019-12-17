Around the NFL

Roundup: Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on IR

Published: Dec 17, 2019 at 08:47 AM

Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn will return to Detroit in 2020. That's also the next time Matthew Stafford will play football.

The Lions announced Tuesday that Stafford, who's missed the past six games with back and hip injuries, has been placed on injured reserve. The move officially ends a frustrating season for the franchise QB as he participated in just eight games, his fewest since 2010.

"Obviously, have the utmost respect for Matthew and his efforts to try and do everything he could to get back and play," head coach Matt Patricia said on a conference call Tuesday. "It will be really in the best interest for him and us as obviously an organization right now to give him that opportunity to rest and heal and continue along that path."

Stafford threw for 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions, while recording career highs in yards per attempt (8.6), yards per completion (13.4) and passer rating (106.0). Detroit has lost all six games since Stafford went down.

In other news around the league:

»The New York Giants placed tight end Evan Engram (foot) on injured reserve. Engram appeared in just eight games this season, catching 44 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns.

»The Falcons placed defensive end Takk McKinley on injured reserve. McKinley injured his shoulder this past weekend against the 49ers. In a corresponding move, Atlanta signed defensive end Austin Larkin to the 53-man roster.

»The Texans held a walkthrough in advance of Saturday's game against the Buccaneers. Wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) and linebacker Brennan Scarlett (Achilles, shoulder) were listed as limited in Houston's injury report estimation.

»The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (knee) on injured reserve. The rookie started eight games but has been out since Week 13.

»San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said cornerbacks Richard Sherman (hamstring) and K'Waun Williams (concussion) will be full participants in Tuesday's walkthrough. Guard Mike Person (neck) was limited.

»The Washington Redskins placed guard Brandon Scherff (elbow) on injured reserve.

»The Dallas Cowboys signed linebacker Malcolm Smith. The former Super Bowl MVP appeared in two games for the Jaguars this season before being released in November.

»Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (thumb) and kicker Greg Zuerlein (right quadricep) were listed as DNPs on Tuesday, though L.A. did not practice. Tight end Gerald Everett (knee) was limited.

»Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (right thumb, knee), kicker Matt Gay (right groin) and center Ryan Jensen (elbow) were listed as limited Tuesday, though the Bucs did not practice.

»New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder) and cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) were limited Tuesday.

