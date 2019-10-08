Around the NFL

Roundup: Kyle Juszczyk out 4-6 weeks with MCL sprain

Published: Oct 08, 2019 at 02:38 AM

The San Francisco 49ers will be without a key piece of their offensive attack for an extended period.

The Niners announced Tuesday afternoon that fullback Kyle Juszczyk will be out 4 to 6 weeks after suffered an MCL sprain during Monday's 31-3 shellacking of the Browns.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, however, reports Juszczyk will seek a second opinion on his knee, and there is some hope that Juszczyk can be back on the field ahead of schedule.

Any time missed by Juszczyk is a blow for San Francisco -- and particularly coach Kyle Shanahan's vaunted rushing attack.

Juszczyk's athleticism and skill as a blocker -- he's one of the few fullbacks still utilized in today's NFL -- was on full display Monday night up until he exited the game in the second half. The Niners gutted the Browns for 185 rushing yards in the first half behind chunk gains by Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman, who often ran through gaping holes created in part from Juszcyzk's blocks.

In addition to his role in the run game, Juszczyk has six catches for 76 yards this season.

Here's other NFL news we're tracking Tuesday:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Xavier Williams is a candidate for injured reserve following a bad high ankle sprain suffered in Sunday night's loss to the Colts, per Pelissero, who added that injuries of that nature typically carry timelines of 4 to 6 weeks.

Williams' prognosis continues the bad injury week along Kansas City's defensive front as Chris Jones is week-to-week with a groin injury.

In light of Williams' and Jones' injuries, Pelissero reported that the Chiefs are signing veteran defensive tackle Terrell McClain. The nine-year vet last played regular-season snaps with the Falcons in 2018.

  1. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed optimism that left tackle Tyron Smith could be back on the field this weekend against the Jets. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said Smith's injured ankle looks "promising" for Week 6, but they'll see how the week progresses, per the team's official site.

Jones also said that he is not ready to rule out offensive lineman La'el Collins (knee) for this Sunday.

  1. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels is expected to miss about a month after undergoing a knee scope, Mike Tomlin told reporters. Samuels has 133 yards from scrimmage with one TD in backup duty this season.
  1. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Indianapolis Colts are working out former Eagles first-round pick Marcus Smith following the season-ending ankle injury to pass rusher Kemoko Turay.

Indianapolis announced it signed tight end Ian Bunting to its practice squad. The undrafted rookie spent parts of the offseason with the Bears and Jets.

  1. Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera said quarterback Cam Newton will not travel with the team to London this weekend for Carolina's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  1. The Atlanta Falcons announced they have promoted offensive lineman John Wetzel and cornerback D.J. White to the active roster. They also placed defensive back Johnathan Cyprien, whom they traded with the Eagles for last week, on injured reserve.
  1. Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key is expected to miss a couple weeks with a strained patellar tendon, Rapoport reported, per a source. Key suffered the injury in Week 5's win against the Bears in London. Rapopot added that Oakland is working out edge players today.

Oakland also waived receiver Marcell Ateman.

  1. In light of DeVante Bausby's injury, the Denver Broncos are signing veteran Coty Sensabaugh, Pelissero reported, per a source. Sensabaugh last played for the Steelers in 2018, when he started 10 of 15 games played.
  1. Tennessee added offensive linemen Daniel Munyer andDavid Quessenberry to the practice squad and waived center Hronnis Grasu from the active roster and receiver Papi White from the practice squad.
  1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers worked out former LSU track star Cyril Grayson as a punt returner, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Detroit Lions worked out free-agent receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, Rapoport reported.
