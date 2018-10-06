 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Roundup: Kareem Hunt fined $26.7K for illegal hit

Published: Oct 06, 2018 at 11:37 AM

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt said he prepared himself to be physical going into last Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

Well, that proved to be a gift and a curse. Hunt was fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness, stemming from what the NFL's head of officiating deemed illegal lowering of the helmet, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Hunt caught a screen pass out of the backfield and, after dodging two defenders, dropped his head into Denver safety Justin Simmons' face mask during the first quarter of the Chiefs' win.

Hunt was not flagged for the act, though NFL officiating head Al Riveron singled the play out in his weekly video review as one that should have been penalized because Hunt initiated contact by lowering his head.

Here are other fines that were handed out Saturday:

-- Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was fined $13,369 for directing an obscene gesture toward his own sideline as he was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of a win versus the Arizona Cardinals, Pelissero reported.

-- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes was also fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday, Pelissero reported.

-- Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks was fined $33,425 for contact with an official, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Hicks was ejected for shoving an official in the second quarter of the Bears' win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. The league already announced Hicks would not be suspended.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Bears signing veteran WR Scott Miller

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos WR Marvin Mims: 'We're all expecting a Super Bowl this year'

After coming up short of lifting the Lombardi Trophy in 2025, Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims is expecting his club to make a trip to the Super Bowl for the 2026 season.

news

NFL Network: Jets RB Breece Hall signing three-year, $45.75 million contract

Breece Hall won't be playing on the franchise tag in 2026, and is set to lead Jets backfield for years to come. New York and Hall have agreed to a three-year, $45.75 million contract, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Broncos GM George Paton agrees to new five-year contract

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has agreed to a new five-year contract, the team announced on Friday

news

Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love signs rookie contract, makes history with $53M guaranteed

Yet to take an NFL snap, Jeremiyah Love has already made league history. The Notre Dame running back, taken third overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Cardinals, signed his four-year, $53 million rookie contract on Friday.

news

NFL news roundup: Packers release veteran kicker Brandon McManus

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Titans OC Brian Daboll: QB Cam Ward picking up offense 'very quickly'

Titans OC Brian Daboll believes rookie QB Cam Ward has made early progress learning the new offense and has shown to be a quick study.

news

Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter: 'Too soon' to decide on backup quarterback

Daniel Jones, who inked a two-year contract this offseason, is the Colts' starting quarterback. His caddy remains a question.

news

Niners RB Kaelon Black on draft backlash: 'It makes me want to go harder' to prove coach right

The San Francisco 49ers selected running back Kaelon Black with a third-round pick, receiving criticism for the pick in the aftermath of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Cardinals QB Carson Beck on six-year college career: 'Everybody has to run their own race'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck hopes to lean on his experience in college as he battles for the starting gig.

news

Vikings signing ex-49ers WR Jauan Jennings to one-year, $8 million deal

Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings has agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $13 million with the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday evening.

news

Former Washington starting QB Taylor Heinicke retires at 33

Former Washington starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke announced on Instagram that he's retiring from the NFL at the age of 33 after sevens seasons in the league.