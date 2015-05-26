Around the NFL

Roundup: Julio Jones attends Falcons OTAs

Published: May 26, 2015 at 03:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

More than a few veterans are skipping offseason workouts to lobby for new deals, but not Julio Jones.

The FalconsPro Bowl wideout attended the start of Tuesday's OTAs despite the lack of a long-term contract extension.

We didn't expect Jones to hold out after Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said earlier this month that the receiver's contract status loomed as a top priority after the draft.

Jones is a candidate to become one of the highest-paid players at his position, where Calvin Johnson tops the list with a contract worth just over $16 million per season. The Falcons picked up Jones' fifth-year option for 2015 and could slap him with the franchise tag in 2016 if a deal can't be worked out.

How Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan adapt to Kyle Shanahan's new offense remains one of the juicier subplots in the NFC South.

Other items heading into this week's rash of OTAs:

  1. Four Seahawks weren't on hand for Tuesday's workout. Quarterback Russell Wilson and newly added tight end Jimmy Graham were skipping the session to attend to personal matters, according to ESPN Seattle's Danny O'Neil. Pass rusher Cliff Avril was absent with a family matter while fellow lineman Michael Bennett was a no-show as he seeks a new contract.
  1. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that BrownsPro Bowl safety Tashaun Gipsonwon't be in Cleveland for Tuesday's OTA launch. Yet to ink his second-round tender, the fourth-year backstop is seeking a long-term deal from the team. The same goes for Chargers safety Eric Weddle.
  1. James Ihedigbo is taking a different approach than Weddle or Gipson. The Lions safety also wants a new deal, but Rapoport was told that Ihedigbo is attending Tuesday's OTAs as a show of faith. 
  1. Flooding in Houston forced the Texans to cancel Tuesday's workouts, per the team's official website. ESPN's Tania Ganguli reported the plan is to begin workouts on Wednesday.
  1. Ndamukong Suhjoined his new teammates for the start of Dolphins OTAs on Tuesday. The defensive tackle attended Miami's first offseason workout, but had been absent from voluntary activities.
  1. Evan Mathis was a no-show at Eagles OTAs on Tuesday. The two-time Pro Bowl guard has been seeking to move out of Philadelphia if he doesn't receive a pay raise, but coach Chip Kelly claimed earlier this month that the Eagles have "never had an offer" for him.

