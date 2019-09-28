Around the NFL

Roundup: Julian Edelman expected to play vs. Bills

Published: Sep 28, 2019 at 07:35 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is shipping up to Buffalo.

Edelman (chest) is making the trip to Buffalo and the expectation is he plays, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Saturday afternoon.

Listed as questionable, Edelman was injured during the Patriots' win in Week 3 over the Jets, but postgame X-rays were negative.

Edelman and the Patriots are set to face the Bills for first place in the AFC East as both teams are undefeated at 3-0.

Here is other news we're monitoring on Saturday:

  1. The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that running back Melvin Gordon has been activated, which was expected after Gordon ended his holdout Thursday and coach Anthony Lynn said there was a chance he could play on Sunday against the Dolphins. L.A. also promoted receiver Andre Patton from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, defensive end Chris Peace was waived and cornerback Dontae Johnson was released.
  1. Baltimore Ravens starting defensive tackle Brandon Williams (knee) has been added to the injury report and is questionable to play against the Browns, the Ravens announced Saturday.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Geoff Swain has been downgraded to questionable due to illness, the team announced on Saturday.

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was fined $28,075 for or unnecessary roughness, stemming from an illegal blindside block against the Titans.

  1. Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder) is doubtful for Monday night's AFC North game against the Bengals. Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) is out as is linebacker Anthony Chickillo (foot). Linebacker Jayrone Elliott (hamstring) is questionable.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion) is out for Monday's game, as are wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle), defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow (thigh) and defensive end Kerry Wynn (concussion). Defensive end Carl Lawson (hamstring) is doubtful.

Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart was fined $35,096 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the #Bills -- a game from which he was ejected, Pelissero reported.

  1. The Detroit Lions announced a pair of roster moves on Saturday, as they signed wide receiver Travis Fulgham to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Frank Herron from the practice squad.

Lions safety Miles Killebrew was fined $10,527 for unnecessary roughness on his unflagged hit of Eagles running back Miles Sanders' helmet, Pelissero reported.

  1. The Minnesota Vikings promoted wide receiver Davion Davis from the practice squad to the active roster and waived cornerback Nate Meadors.
  1. The Arizona Cardinals announced that they elevated punter Ryan Winslow to the active roster from the practice squad and has released tight end Darrell Daniels. The move comes as Cardinals punter Andy Lee is questionable.
  1. Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal, who was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for throwing his helmet after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 3, will not be fined, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
  1. Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath was not fined for his hit on Dolphins WR Allen Hurns, who spent the night in the hospital with a concussion, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added he was told it was reviewed and judged to be incidental contact.
  1. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was fined $21,056 for a hit on Browns QB Baker Mayfield, per Pelissero. Donald was flagged for roughing.
  1. Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been fined $10,527 for unnecessary roughness and his ejection against the Cowboys in Week 3, per Rapoport.
  1. Tennessee Titans linebacker Kamalei Correa was fined $21,056 for a hit on Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew in Week 3, per Rapoport. The league's officiating department said Correa's helmet made contact with Minshew's chin.
  1. The Chicago Bears have signed defensive lineman Jonathan Harris to the active roster and waived tight end Bradley Sowell.
