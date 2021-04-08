Roundup: Jets re-sign special teamer Bennett Jackson, add OL depth with Corey Levin

The New York Jets are re-signing a veteran special teams player and adding some offensive line depth.
New York announced Thursday that it has re-signed safety/special teams player Bennett Jackson and signed former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Corey Levin.
Jackson saw action in four games for New York in 2020 with 48 special teams snaps prior to be placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Jackson was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has seen playing time with the Giants, Ravens and Jets, having joined the latter in 2019 off waivers from Baltimore.
Levin, an interior offensive lineman, was a sixth-round selection of the Titans in 2017 and played all 16 games for Tennessee in 2018 with one start. Thereafter, he spent time with the Broncos, Bears and Patriots organizations.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Thursday:
- The Detroit Lions announced that they signed former Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe. Marlowe played the last three seasons in Buffalo after beginning his career with the Panthers. Over the previous three years with the Bills, Marlowe tallied seven starts and played in 26 games with a career-high 15 played in 2020. Marlowe had 22 tackles, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks last year.
- Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis, one of the top offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft, declined an invite to attend the draft in Cleveland so he can watch with his family, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Davis, who was part of the first wave of players asked to attend, will still participate virtually.
- The Houston Texans signed unrestricted free-agent defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson. A 2017 fourth-round pick by the Vikings, Johnson, 26, started all 16 games in 2020, recording 44 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
- The New York Giants announced three additions to the coaching staff: Russ Callaway as the new offensive quality control coach and Ryan Anderson and Carter Blount as defensive quality control coaches.