Roundup: Jermaine Gresham re-signing with Cardinals

The veteran tight end is re-signing with the Cardinals on a one-year deal, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of Gresham's plans.
More of a blocker than a receiver in Bruce Arians' offense, Gresham hauled in 18 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown in 15 games last season.
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim recently explained the challenges of finding a do-everything tight end in today's NFL.
"You're either an inline guy who usually lacks the skill set to be a pass catcher -- a tough overachiever that's physical at the point of attack," Keim said. "And then you have the guy who can flex and is essentially a big wide receiver. So the guy who can do it all generally doesn't exist anymore. There are a few guys that can do both, but very rare."
Although he was billed as a receiving specialist and subpar blocker entering the league, Gresham's skill set has shifted in the opposite direction as injuries have sapped his speed.
Here's other transactions we're tracking:
- Safety Chris Conte will return to Buccaneers on a one-year deal, NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported Sunday.
- Getlin reports cornerback Casey Hayward has agreed to terms with the Chargers. Rapoport adds it's a three-year deal worth $15.3 million.