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Roundup: Jaguars' Cam Robinson (ACL) off PUP list

Published: Aug 12, 2019 at 01:51 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have starting left tackle Cam Robinson back at practice for the first time this summer.

Coach Doug Marrone told reporters Monday that Robinson is off the physically unable to perform list and will be on the practice field today.

Robinson tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2018 campaign and has been out since. He'll be limited to walkthroughs and individual drills as the team brings him back slowly ahead of the regular season.

The news of the 23-year-old's return comes after Marrone said this weekend the Jags were preparing to start the season without their starting left tackle.

"We just can't get them over the hump," Marrone said Saturday of Robinson and injured receiver Marqise Lee.

Robinson apparently leaped over the hump days later. Marrone said Monday he couldn't explain the turnaround in Robinson's recovery since he made those comments.

"Hey, you take it," Marrone said. "It's like when you're walking on the street and you see $20. You pick it up, right? No one's around, you pick it up, you put it in your pocket, you're happy about it, you move on."

Getting Robinson back is a big boon for Nick Foles and the rest of the offense. Josh Wells and Cedric Ogbuehi were splitting reps with the starter out. There is no question Robinson is an upgrade on either backup option. The hope now is that Robinson progresses and is ready for the season opener on Sept. 8 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Other news we're monitoring around the league on Monday:

  1. Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett provided an update via the team's website on injured wide receiver Amari Cooper (heel). The star wideout hasn't practiced since August 2.

"He's making progress," Garrett said. "We're certainly not going to rush him back. Don't anticipate him doing anything today but he's getting closer and closer. He's working on the side. So we don't think this is a long-term thing but we just want to be deliberate in bringing him back."

  1. New York Giants first-round pick DeAndre Baker has a knee sprain, but his ACL is intact, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pat Shurmur told reporters the cornerback is day-to-day with the injury.

WR Amba Etta-Tawo tore his Achilles in practice, according to multiple reports. The 25-year-old receiver was in the middle of his second stint with the team after being signed on July 27 due to a shortage of WR options on the roster.

  1. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports former Miami Dolphins tackle Sam Young is signing with the San Francisco 49ers, per a source informed of the situation. The 49ers placed Shon Coleman on injured reserve after suffering a fractured fibula and dislocated right ankle.
  1. Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is back at practice after dealing with groin tightness.
  1. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters that WR Calvin Ridley "looked good" in Sunday's practice, his first since injuring his hamstring on July 25. Quinn also said the team plans to "ramp him up again" during Monday's session.
  1. The Tennessee Titans announced they have added linebacker James Folston and released linebacker Jordan Williams.
  1. The Indianapolis Colts will take part in joint practices this week with the Browns, leading up to the team's game on Saturday, but quarterbackAndrew Luck will not take part in the practices, coach Frank Reich told the media on Monday. Reich added that rookie receiver Parris Campbell (hamstring) had a minor setback on Sunday in rehab.
  1. Former Raiders and Texans safety Marcus Gilchrist is working out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Detroit Lions signed free agent cornerback Jamar Summers and released cornerback Marcus Cooper Sr., the team announced Monday.
  1. Cleveland Browns defensive end Chad Thomas sustained a neck injury during Monday's practice and was immobilized and carted off the field, but the team spokesman told reporters Thomas had movement and feeling in all his extremities. He was transported to University Hospitals for testing and evaluation. Pelissero reported that Thomas returned to the facility and has a neck sprain, which will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis to deterime his return to action.

Tight end David Njoku (knee) sat out of Monday's practice. Pelissero reports Njoku is simply dealing with soreness, the Browns are being cautious and there is "no big concern."

  1. The Arizona Cardinals announced they had claimed outside linebackerJeff Holland, who had been cut by the Broncos.
  1. The Green Bay Packers signed fullback Tommy Bohanon on Monday, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced.
  1. The Los Angeles Chargers signed defensive end Thomas Costigan on Monday the team announced, while tight end Andrew Vollert was waived/injured.
  1. The New England Patriots announced the re-signing of offensive lineman Cole Croston on Monday and released rookie defensive back D'Angelo Ross.
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