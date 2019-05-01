Around the NFL

Roundup: Jags to sign LBs Ramik Wilson, Najee Goode

Published: May 01, 2019 at 07:56 AM
Herbie Teope

The 2019 NFL Draft is in the books, but teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars continue to adjust the offseason roster by adding depth.

The Jaguars are signing free-agent linebackers Ramik Wilson and Najee Goode to contracts, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via sources informed of the situation. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The team later announced both signings in addition to the signing of linebacker D.J. Alexander.

Wilson spent the past season with the Los Angeles Rams, where he appeared in all 16 games with four starts and totaled 35 tackles from the middle linebacker position. He originally entered the league in 2015 as a fourth-round pick with the Kansas City Chiefs. On his career, Wilson has appeared in 46 games with 21 starts, so he offers the Jaguars' linebacker corps plenty of veteran experience.

Goode joins his fourth NFL team since entering the league in 2012 as a fifth-round pick with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent one season with the Buccaneers before spending five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-17), and then played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

Alexander played last season with Philadelphia. It was his fifth NFL season, as he's primarily been a special teams player, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2016 as he tallied 12 special teams tackles with Chiefs.

The Jaguars on Tuesday also claimed linebacker James Onwualu off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.

Here are other transactions and visits we are monitoring Wednesday:

  1. The Chicago Bears are hosting free-agent cornerback Kayvon Webster on a visit, Garafolo reported. Webster previously played for the Broncos, Rams and Texans.
