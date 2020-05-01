Roundup: Jags sign Chris Thompson to 1-year deal

Washington's addition of Peyton Barber eliminated the need to attempt to retain Thompson, who remained available on the free-agent market until Friday. Thompson is set to fill a pass-catching need for the Jaguars, who definitely were in the market for a second option at the position behind bruising back Leonard Fournette. Gardner Minshew will now have a new target out of the backfield as the Jaguars continue toward their goal of returning to contention.