Roundup: Jags reach injury settlement with Pryor

Published: Sep 03, 2019 at 03:31 AM
Kevin Patra

Terrelle Pryor is officially a free agent.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that the Jaguars and the veteran receiver reached an injury settlement, per a source informed of the situation.

Pryor had been dealing with a minor hamstring injury.

The agreement was expected after the Jaguars placed Pryor on the reserve/injured list during final cuts.

Rapoport added that Pryor is now healthy and free to sign elsewhere.

Questions remain about how much the 30-year-old has left in the tank after he didn't stand out during Jags camp. Since his 1,007-yard receiving season with the Cleveland Browns in 2016, Pryor has been ineffective and injured for much of the previous two years. He compiled just 16 receptions for 252 yards and two touchdowns in eight games with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills in 2018.

Other news we're monitoring around the league:

  1. The New England Patriots worked out former safety Su'a Cravens, per Rapoport. Cravens was released by the Broncos last Friday as teams trimmed their rosters to the initial 53.
  1. Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (groin) remains a game-time decision for Thursday's season-opener against the Packers. Burton was limited in practice Tuesday for a second consecutive day.

Bears tight end Trey Burton (groin), tackle Rashaad Coward (elbow) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (knee) were limited in practice.

  1. The San Francisco 49ers are hosting offensive tackle Jordan Mills Tuesday, a source tells Rapoport. Mills started every game last year in Buffalo.
  1. The Buffalo Bills are hosting former Buccaneers second-round pick Noah Spence and ex-Vikings first-rounder Laquon Treadwell on free-agent visits, Rapoport reports.
  1. The New Orleans Saints are working out former Jets and Dolphins linebacker James Burgess on Tuesday, per Rapoport.
  1. The Green Bay Packers traded an undisclosed draft pick to the Giants for linebacker B.J. Goodson, the team confirmed.

Packers linebacker Oren Burks (chest), wide receiver Darius Shepherd (hamstring) and tight end Jace Sternberger (ankle) did not practice Tuesday. Corners Ka'dar Hollman (neck), Kevin King (hamstring) and Tramon Williams (knee) were limited.

  1. The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed linebacker Austin Calitro off waivers from the Seahawks. He appeared in all 16 games and made five starts as a rookie last year, recording 45 tackles. The team waived rookie linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
  1. The Lions worked out free-agent quarterbacks Tyree Jackson, Chad Kanoff and Taylor Heinicke, Rapoport reported.
  1. Free-agent linebacker Brandon Marshall worked out for the Texans, per Rapoport.
  1. Former Raiders running backDoug Martin received his injury settlement and is a free agent, per Rapoport.
  1. The Dolphins have released defensive end Nate Orchard, Rapoport reported.
