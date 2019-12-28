Roundup: Jags' Leonard Fournette (illness) says he's out

However, after the team tweeted out Fournette's designation, the veteran back took to Twitter and said he would not be able to play.
Also for the Jaguars, cornerback A.J. Bouye, who was questionable with a wrist injury, has been downgraded to out.
Here is other news from Saturday we're monitoring:
»Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder/illness) has, as was expected, been downgraded to out for his team's regular-season finale against the Broncos.
»The Houston Texans announced signing punter Bryan Anger to a three-year extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. In his eighth season, but first with the Texans, Anger is averaging 46.2 yards per punt.
The Texans are signing another key contributor, as James Palmer reported pass rusher Whitney Mercilus and the team have reached an agreement on a four-year contract. Rapoport later added that Mercilus' deal is worth $54 million. ESPN first reported the news.
The team later confirmed both reports. Houston also added that signed offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah to the active roster from the practice squad and, in a corresponding move, waived defensive tackle Joel Heath from the active roster.
»Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's season finale. Norman has not played started since Week 11 and did not play last week.
»Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler has been fined $10,527 for punching Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the head and another $14,037 for flipping off the crowd on his way to the locker room last week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
»The Green Bay Packers announced that they signed guard Lucas Patrick to an extension. A former undrafted free agent, Patrick inked a two-year extension worth $3.6 million with a signing bonus of $350,000, Rapoport reported, per a source.
The team later announced that they released cornerback Tony Brown.
»The New York Giants announced they have signed tight end Garrett Dickerson from their practice squad and placed tight end Scott Simonson on injured reserve.
»The Los Angeles Rams have placed running back Darrell Henderson on IR and promoted RB John Kelly from the practice squad.
»The Indianapolis Colts announced that guard Quenton Nelson has cleared concussion protocol. For Sunday's finale against the Jaguars, the team also downgraded defensive lineman Denico Autry (concussion) to out and cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful. The team also announced it had promoted linebacker Skai Moore to the active roster.
»The New York Jets announced that they have signed offensive lineman Ben Braden and placed offensive lineman Tom Compton on injured reserve.
The team also announced tight end Ross Travis and placed offensive lineman Alex Lewis on IR.
»Miami Dolphins tight end Clive Walford will not be traveling with the team to play against the Patriots on Sunday, the team announced. The Dolphins added the situation is not injury-related or disciplinary.
»The Arizona Cardinals promoted quarterback Drew Anderson from the practice squad, as coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the team would do on Friday. The team also placed tight end Darrell Daniels (biceps) on injured reserve.
»The New England Patriots announced running back Sony Michel (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.
»Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson has been added to the injury report with a hip injury and is listed as questionable for Week 17.
»The San Francisco 49ers have promoted defensive lineman Kevin Givens to the main roster and placed DL Jullian Taylor/b> on IR.