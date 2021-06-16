Roundup: Jadeveon Clowney feels 'great' after first practice with Browns

Minicamp offers teams a chance to get their first legitimate on-field work together, and the Browns are no different in this regard.
What does make their minicamp interesting, though, is the inclusion of new additions and the chance to see where both new and old faces are in their paths back from previous ailments.
Jadeveon Clowney is one who qualifies in both regards. An injury prematurely ended Clowney's lone season in Tennessee without so much as a single sack, and after an offseason to get healthy and find a new home in Cleveland, Clowney is happy with his progress.
"I think I felt good," Clowney said after his first practice as a Brown on Wednesday, via the team's official site. "I think I proved myself feeling good coming off that knee injury. I'm been training extremely hard this offseason, so I kinda already had a feel of where I was at coming here. I wouldn't have came if I wasn't healthy.
"I felt great coming in. I feel great now. Hope I continue that into the next phase."
Another Brown who was described as "great" Wednesday was receiver Odell Beckham, who is returning from a knee injury of his own. Quarterback Baker Mayfield liked what he saw during the on-field work.
"It looks really great," Mayfield said of Beckham's knee, which sustained an ACL tear in Week 7. "After seeing him run and really just talking to him, as well. He feels comfortable. He's still getting used to some of these cuts and certain motions. You're talking about seven months since the (knee) surgery, so it's pretty impressive how quickly he's come back."
Beckham and Clowney both qualify in the upper reaches of freakish athletic talents in a league filled with them. If both can be healthy in 2021, the Browns will have an increased chance of repeating their success they enjoyed in 2020 -- or perhaps even more.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Wednesday:
- Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters he does not expect cornerback Xavien Howard at Wednesday's mandatory minicamp, as Howard's holdout continues.
- The Minnesota Vikings announced former defensive tackle Kevin Williams will be inducted in the club's Ring of Honor. Drafted ninth overall in 2003, Williams earned five first-team All-Pro selections and six Pro Bowl nods during his 11 seasons in the purple and gold. He was also named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, and recognized by the club as one of the "50 Greatest Vikings" in franchise history.
- The Chicago Bears signed second-round pick Teven Jenkins, an offensive tackle out of Oklahoma State, to his rookie deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan (knee) told reporters coach Mike Vrabel and the training staff will determine when he's able to re-join the team on the practice field. The three-time Pro Bowler tore his ACL in Week 6 last season. "I expect it to go smooth but you don't know what is going to happen so I take everyday one day at a time. My goal is to be as dominant as I can this upcoming season," Lewan said, per WKRN's Kayla Anderson.
- The Seattle Seahawks signed tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson and waived running back BJ Emmons in a corresponding move.
- The Atlanta Falcons are signing wide receiver/kick returner Jeff Badet, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.