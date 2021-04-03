Around the NFL

Houston Texans re-signing T Roderick Johnson 

Published: Apr 03, 2021 at 04:45 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Houston Texans are retaining a reliable piece of it's offensive line depth.

Tackle Roderick Johnson is re-signing with the team on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

Johnson, 25, is the team's backup tackle on both sides of the offensive line. The three-year veteran started three games for the Texans in and appeared in all 16 last season, filling in for left tackle ﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿ and right tackle ﻿Tytus Howard﻿ when they were unavailable to play. Johnson has spent his entire career in Houston after a season-ending injury marred his rookie year with the Cleveland Browns, which ended with the team cutting it's fifth-round selection of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Texans offensive line was upgraded this offseason with the acquisition of ﻿Marcus Cannon﻿ via trade. Guard ﻿Justin McCray﻿ and center ﻿Justin Britt﻿ are free-agent signings for the Texans that seem to be replacements for last year's starting center ﻿Nick Martin﻿ (Raiders) and starting guard ﻿Zach Fulton﻿ (Giants), who were free-agent exits. Losing or trying to replace a reliable backup tackle was not in play for the Texans this offseason.

