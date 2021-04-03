Houston Texans re-signing T Roderick Johnson 

The Houston Texans are retaining a reliable piece of it's offensive line depth.

Tackle Roderick Johnson is re-signing with the team on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

Johnson, 25, is the team's backup tackle on both sides of the offensive line. The three-year veteran started three games for the Texans in and appeared in all 16 last season, filling in for left tackle ﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿ and right tackle ﻿Tytus Howard﻿ when they were unavailable to play. Johnson has spent his entire career in Houston after a season-ending injury marred his rookie year with the Cleveland Browns, which ended with the team cutting it's fifth-round selection of the 2017 NFL Draft.