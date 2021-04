Houston Texans re-signing T Roderick Johnson 

The Houston Texans are retaining a reliable piece of it's offensive line depth.

Tackle Roderick Johnson is re-signing with the team on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

Johnson, 25, is the team's backup tackle on both sides of the offensive line. The three-year veteran started three games for the Texans in and appeared in all 16 last season, filling in for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right tackle Tytus Howard when they were unavailable to play. Johnson has spent his entire career in Houston after a season-ending injury marred his rookie year with the Cleveland Browns, which ended with the team cutting it's fifth-round selection of the 2017 NFL Draft.