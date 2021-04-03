Houston Texans re-signing T Roderick Johnson 

The Houston Texans are retaining a reliable piece of it's offensive line depth.
Tackle Roderick Johnson is re-signing with the team on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Johnson, 25, is the team's backup tackle on both sides of the offensive line. The three-year veteran started three games for the Texans in and appeared in all 16 last season, filling in for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right tackle Tytus Howard when they were unavailable to play. Johnson has spent his entire career in Houston after a season-ending injury marred his rookie year with the Cleveland Browns, which ended with the team cutting it's fifth-round selection of the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Texans offensive line was upgraded this offseason with the acquisition of Marcus Cannon via trade. Guard Justin McCray and center Justin Britt are free-agent signings for the Texans that seem to be replacements for last year's starting center Nick Martin (Raiders) and starting guard Zach Fulton (Giants), who were free-agent exits. Losing or trying to replace a reliable backup tackle was not in play for the Texans this offseason.