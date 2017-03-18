Around the NFL

Roundup: Holmes signs with Bills; Patton visits Jets

Published: Mar 18, 2017 at 09:53 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Buffalo Bills are adding to their sparse receiving corps.

Buffalo officially signed former Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes on Saturday. His deal is worth $6.5 million over three years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

In four seasons in Oakland, Holmes compiled 1,451 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Following a breakout 2014 campaign during which he started 13 games, Holmes saw his production drop off in '15 and '16 when Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree ate up his targets.

As the Bills' roster stands right now, Holmes has an opportunity to be a WR2 behind Sammy Watkins, but expect Buffalo to go after the position in the draft after losing Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin in free agency.

Here are the other moves we're monitoring on Saturday:

  1. Speaking of Bay Area wideouts... Former 49ers wide receiver Quinton Patton visited with the New York Jets on Saturday. Earlier this month, Gang Green released starting wideout Brandon Marshall and is in the midst of a rebuild. Patton could serve as a reliable slot option if he were to sign in New York.
