Roundup: Gurley has a chance to return this week

The Los Angeles Rams hope to have Todd Gurley back this week as they deal with the first three-game losing streak of the Sean McVay era.
Gurley missed Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers due to a quad injury that kept him out of practice all week. The injury occurred in the Rams' Week 5 Thursday night tilt against Seattle and carried over the entire week.
McVay told reporters Monday the team was "hopeful to be able to get him back for Atlanta."
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football that it's a week-to-week situation with Gurley.
"He is not ruled out for this week. He does have a chance to go," Rapoport said. "Not considered something long, long term."
One issue for Gurley is that the thigh injury is on the same leg as the knee issue that the running back dealt with dating back to last season, which is why stability is part of the concern that caused the Rams to hold him out Sunday.
His situation will be one to monitor as the week presses forward.
As is Malcolm Brown's. Gurley's backup is day-to-day with an ankle injury, McVay said Monday.
The Rams' offense was lost at sea Sunday against a San Francisco 49ers defense that overmatched McVay's crew. Perhaps if Gurley had played, L.A. wouldn't have been stuffed at the goal-line late in the second quarter, and the tenor of the tilt is different. Perhaps. Perhaps not.
Either way, the Rams hope to get their top running back on the field in a get-right game versus an Atlanta Falcons defense that couldn't stop a pillow fight between a couple of three-year-olds.
Elsewhere on Los Angeles' offense, starting left guard Joseph Noteboom is out for the season after tearing his ACL and MCL, McVay told reporters. Jamil Demby and rookie David Edwards could fill in for Noteboom going forward.
Other injuries we're monitoring around the league Monday:
- Green Bay Packers receiver Geronimo Allison has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game, the team announced. Allison is still being evaluated for a concussion after exiting in the third quarter following a helmet-to-helmet hit. Allison also suffered a chest injury on the play.
- The Detroit Lions announced the following inactives for tonight's game: S Quandre Diggs, DT Mike Daniels, DL Da'Shawn Hand, CB Amani Oruwariye, G Oday Aboushi, G Ben Benzschawel and QB David Blough.
The Packers announced the following inactives: WR Davante Adams, RB Dexter Williams, CB Tony Brown, S Darnell Savage, G Cole Madison, G/T Adam Pankey and TE Robert Tonyan.
- Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders missed the second half of Sunday's game with a knee injury. Per Rapoport, the Broncos are optimistic Sanders will be able to play Thursday against the Chiefs. Sanders popped up on the injury report midway through the week with the knee issue.
- The Chicago Bears officially placed Kyle Long due to a hip injury. This marks the fourth consecutive year Long's season has been cut short. Rapoport noted that with Long's contract accounting for a $9.6 million cap number next year with no guaranteed money due, this could be the last we've seen of the Pro Bowl guard in the Windy City.
QuarterbackMitchell Trubisky joined the team on the practice field today. Trubisky suffered a shoulder injury in their Week 4 win against the Vikings.
- The Seattle Seahawks' win over the Browns came with a heavy price. Second-year tight end Will Dissly will likely miss the remainder of the season after suffering a ruptured Achilles, Rapoport reported on NFL NOW.
- Kansas City Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins is expected to play Thursday night after sitting out Sunday with a hamstring injury, Rapoport reports. The development comes as a surprise as his injury is not considered minor according to Rapoport.
- New England Patriots rookie receiver N'Keal Harry (ankle) is eligible to practice beginning this week as he returns from injured reserve. Bill Belichick was non-committal on Harry's status during his conference call, saying the WR is where he needs to be but needs to physically show he can compete at a high level in practice, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi.
New England placed fullback Jakob Johnson (shoulder) on injured reserve.
- Houston Texans right tackle Tytus Howard suffered a sprained MCL and is expected to miss several weeks, a source tells Rapoport.
Starting cornerback Bradley Roby is dealing with a significant hamstring injury that he suffered in Sunday's game, Rapoport reports. He's likely to miss about a month.
- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that linebacker Darius Leonard and safety Clayton Geathers have cleared concussion protocol.
- Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he anticipates rookie defensive end Jeffery Simmons practicing this week. The first-round pick tore his ACL in February while training for the draft.
- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee has a sprained ankle that was described as minor to moderate, a source tells Rapoport. Lee is considered week-to-week, so he'll likely miss some time, Rapoport adds.
- The Cincinnati Bengals claimed former Steelers rookie guard Fred Johnson off waivers and placed defensive lineman Kerry Wynnon injured reserve.
Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is expected to miss about a month with a hyperextended knee, informed sources tell Rapoport. He's expected to visit a doctor on Tuesday.
- The New York Jets activated tight end Chris Herndon, who has been sidelined by a hamstring injury. He's yet to play this season after being suspended for the first four games. The second-year tight end was second on the Jets with 39 receptions, 502 yards and four receiving touchdowns last season.
- The Miami Dolphins have released cornerback Johnson Bademosi. He was traded to Miami as part of the deal that brought Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to the Texans.
- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt has suffered a torn pectoral muscle, Rapoport confirmed. Tuitt will undergo surgery soon, effectively ending his 2019 campaign.
- The New Orleans Saints plan to work out RB Travaris Cadet on Tuesday, per Rapoport. Cadet, who has played two separate stints with the Saints, could be brought in to bolster the team's RB depth in the wake of Alvin Kamara recently dealing with numerous nagging ailments.