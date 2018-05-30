Around the NFL

Roundup: Green Bay Packers sign OL Byron Bell

Published: May 30, 2018 at 05:14 AM
Marc Sessler

The Green Bay Packers have padded their offensive line.

The team announced Wednesday that Byron Bell has been signed to an undisclosed deal.

The 29-year-old Bell spent last season as a backup to All-Pro Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, playing 243 snaps on the year.

Bell's biggest workload came early in his career as a four-year starting tackle for the Panthers from 2011 to 2014. He joined the Titans in 2015, but hasn't been the same since missing the 2016 campaign with an ankle injury.

Bell can also play left guard. He looms as sub-starter material, notoriously helping try to fill in for Smith last season during a Week 10 tilt against the Falcons that saw Atlanta pass rusher Adrian Clayborn explode for an extraordinary six sacks.

Bell can also play left guard, but looms as sub-starter material.

The Packers have David Bakhtiari locked in at left tackle, but Bryan Bulaga remains on the mend from last year's ACL injury. The hope in Green Bay is that Bell won't be asked to shoulder the load of a starting role.

Other notable NFL player news from Wednesday:

  1. The Los Angeles Chargers signed former UCLA tight endAustin Roberts after losingHunter Henry for the 2018 season last week because of a torn ACL.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jake McGee is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles tendon during practice, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Offensive tackleJerald Hawkins suffered a left knee injury during practice.
  1. Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said he does not expectJadeveon Clowney to participate in organized team activities Wednesday, though he maintains that the team is "not really" concerned about the defensive end missing time during training camp.
