Around the NFL

Roundup: Fangio says Lock, Fant injuries look 'mild'

Published: Aug 19, 2019 at 06:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver Mike Evans is banged up.

The wideout missed Monday's practice, Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reported. Evans left Sunday's practice early holding his quad after snagging a deep pass.

The Bucs could take it cautiously with their most vital offensive weapon the rest of the preseason. Tampa takes on the Cleveland Browns on Friday. Evans played 20 snaps in the Buccaneers first two preseason games, per Next Gen Stats, but didn't catch his only target.

Tampa running back Ronald Jones, who is dealing with a sore knee, also didn't practice Monday.

Other news we're tracking Monday:

  1. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) is expected to rejoin the team soon in preparation for the start of the regular season.
  1. Emmanuel Sanders will play his first snaps since tearing his Achilles on Dec. 5 when the Denver Broncos take on the San Francisco 49ers Monday night. The receiver is likely only to get a few snaps but seeing the veteran back on the field will be a big boon for the Broncos offense.
  1. Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera says Cam Newton will play this week against the Patriots but did not specify how much action the quarterback will get.
  1. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was back in pads and on the practice field Monday, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi.
  1. The Tennessee Titans announced tight end Jonnu Smith and kicker Ryan Succop have passed their physicals and are no longer on the physically unable to perform list.

Team reporter Jim Wyatt also shared footage of RB Derrick Henry getting some work in during his first practice in three weeks. The Titans chose to hold Henry out after he injured his calf early in training camp.

  1. The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signing of linebacker Chris Worley. The 23-year-old Ohio State product played in two games with Cincinnati Bengals in 2018. The move comes a day after Philly released Paul Worrilow.
  1. The Bucs also announced the team signed defensive lineman Elijah Qualls and waived Shane Bowman.
  1. Bill O'Brien says he expects Houston Texans rookie offensive tackle Tytus Howard (broken finger) back for this week. Left tackle Matt Kalil is expected to practice this week.

The Texans also announced the signing of cornerback Derrick Jones and that they waived receiver Stephen Louis.

  1. Free-agent receiver Dontrelle Inman is slated to visit the Detroit Lions sometime this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Inman was released by the Patriots on Sunday.
  1. The Indianapolis Colts placed running back D'Onta Foreman and wide receiver Daurice Fountain on injured reserve. In corresponding moves, the Colts signed veteran running back Charcandrick West and added safety Kai Nacua and running back Marquis Young. Safety Derrick Kindred has been waived.
  1. Per Rapoport, the tentative plan is for running back Derrius Guice (knee) to play against the Falcons Thursday. This will likely be Guice's only action this preseason, Rapoport notes.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals tackle Cordy Glenn is in concussion protocol, coach Zac Taylor announced.

Taylor also noted that WR John Ross is set to start practicing as early as Sunday. Ross had been listed as day-to-day due to his hamstring injury.

  1. The Chicago Bears announced they have signed rookie RB Josh Caldwell to fill the space left by the departure of kicker Elliott Fry. Caldwell was waived by the Chiefs on August 12 after spending most of training camp with the team and making an appearance in their preseason opener.
  1. Denver Broncos tight end and first-round pick Noah Fant limped off the field Monday against the 49ers with an injured foot. Fant was seen back on the sideline later in the game and the injury wasn't believed to be serious.

Rookie quarterback Drew Lock left the game in the third quarter with a right hand injury and did not return. Lock finished the game 7-of-12 for 40 yards and was expected to see much more time in the game.

Following the game, Fant was seen limping and Lock was seen with a brace on his right hand.

At the postgame press conference, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said of both injuries, "I think they're mild in nature, but we'll see."

Following Fangio's presser, Lock spoke to the media and said it was a "little sprain" and X-rays were negative.

  1. Coach Kyle Shanahan told the media after Monday's game that linebacker Kwon Alexander, who the San Francisco 49ers signed in March, has the green light to play against the Chiefs in Week 3 of the preseason.

Shanahan added that, in Monday's game, safety Adrian Colbert sustained a hamstring injury, defensive end Damontre Moore dislocated his thumb, cornerback Tim Harris injured his groin and cornerback D.J. Reed has a shoulder injury. No timetables were provided for their returns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee Titans host Waverly Central High School home game at Nissan Stadium to help flood victims

On Thursday night, Nissan Stadium hosted a high school football game between the Waverly Central Tigers and the White House Blue Devils in an effort to help a recovering football program while also raising awareness to a community in need.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'not dwelling' on 0-3 record vs. Chiefs ahead of Sunday night

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson brings an 0-3 record versus the Kansas City Chiefs entering Sunday night's matchup, but isn't getting caught up in the one-sided rivalry. 
news

Eagles, DE Josh Sweat agree to three-year, $40 million contract extension 

Eagles defensive end ﻿Josh Sweat﻿ has agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract extension through the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 18

The New England Patriots have signed QB Brian Hoyer to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.
news

Saints place DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), LB Kwon Alexander (elbow) on injured reserve

New Orleans will be without a couple key players entering its Week 2 matchup against the Panthers.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) won't play Sunday vs. Steelers

The Raiders will be without top running back Josh Jacobs on Sunday against the Steelers. Backup ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ moves into the starting role with veteran ﻿Peyton Barber﻿ slated for potential short-yardage situations.
news

Roger Brown, former Lions All-Pro DT, dies at 84

Roger Brown, who made six Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams in the 1960s, died Friday at the age of 84, his family confirmed to the Lions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 17

﻿Everson Griffen﻿ is in the concussion protocol as a result of an unusual occurrence. Follow here for the latest injury news ahead of Week 2.
news

Packers placing edge rusher Za'Darius Smith (back) on IR

The Packers will try to bounce back from their blowout Week 1 loss without star pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. Coach Matt LaFleur said Smith will go on IR as he continues to deal with a back issue that had him listed as questionable for the season opener.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Brandon Aiyuk not in 49ers' doghouse after limited role in Week 1

Brandon Aiyuk going without a target in Week 1 left 49ers fans concerned the former first-round pick may be falling out of favor in San Francisco. HC Kyle Shanahan said Aiyuk's participation rate was a product of an inconsistent training camp due to injury and an impressive preseason from Trent Sherfield.
news

Saints planning to return to New Orleans after Week 3

The New Orleans Saints might be able to play their next scheduled home game in their home stadium. Coach Sean Payton said his team is planning to return to New Orleans after its Week 3 game against the Patriots. The Saints have been operating out of Texas for the better part of a month because of Hurricane Ida.
news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller will not play Week 2 vs. Buffalo due to a personal issue

Will Fuller's return to the Dolphins will be put on hold for at least another week. Coach Brian Flores said the wideout would not play in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills due to a personal matter. It's unclear whether Fuller's absence will extend beyond this week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW